This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana Rus
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
informnny.com
Termination process begins for bus monitor who allegedly fought Indian River students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week. Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
NECN
More Than 150 Vermont Recovery Programs Underway, More Soon
More than 150 COVID-19 relief projects are underway across Vermont as the state ramps up the spending of the more than $1 billion in federal funds that are intended to help recover from the pandemic. The projects that have begun represent spending of more than $300 million, officials said Thursday,...
wwnytv.com
Redistricting plan would split state assembly’s ‘River District’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New drafts carving out state assembly districts are out and it shakes things up in the north country. The draft essentially splits what has been known as the “River District” in two. See the before and after maps here. Jefferson and Lewis counties...
WKTV
New NY laws take effect
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
northcountrynow.com
Canton brewery project gets boost
Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
informnny.com
Person incarcerated in St. Lawrence County arrested on prison contraband charge
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A person incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has been arrested on a felony contraband charge, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 36-year-old Carrie L. Burnor, of Canton, was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone on...
New Yorkers Are Still Owed Answers Regarding State’s Nursing Homes
ALBANY, NY – The COVID-19 pandemic exposed massive holes in the procedures and protocols of long-term care and nursing homes in New York state, and while we wait for Gov. Kathy Hochul to produce the report she promised months ago detailing those shortcomings, we must also grapple with new horror stories related to these facilities.
informnny.com
Copenhagen man publishes ‘Fishes of Northern NY and the Adirondacks’
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Douglas M. Carlson, a biology research associate at SUNY Potsdam, has released “Fishes of Northern New York and the Adirondacks,” a study published by Northeastern Naturalist. The 50-page illustrated booklet is a complete guide to the fish species in the region, based on...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
Thousands of Upstate NY Teamsters to get pension cuts restored
Albany, N.Y. — An estimated 11,000 retired Teamsters across upstate New York will have a lot to celebrate Jan. 1. That’s when portions of a $963 million federal grant will start going out to these retirees to restore the cuts made to their monthly pension checks back in October 2017.
Jon Seeber of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office retires to pursue new career in acting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Jon Seeber, is retiring after 27 years of service to pursue his next chapter of life involving his family, friends and a new career path, acting. Seeber refers to his retirement as “refocusing” to try and focus on himself more, as well as, spending […]
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Purvis Mickle Jr
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 44-year-old, Purvis Mickle Jr. Mickle, whose last known address is on 342 West Calthrop Avenue in Syracuse, three active warrants, two bench and one arrest, all stemming from domestic incidents, according to The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
One dead following Chenango County crash
At approximately 11 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in the Town of Columbus.
WETM
The case of Nieko Lisi
Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
whcuradio.com
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
