Syracuse, NY

WCAX

Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
VERMONT STATE
informnny.com

Termination process begins for bus monitor who allegedly fought Indian River students

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week. Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
WATERTOWN, NY
NECN

More Than 150 Vermont Recovery Programs Underway, More Soon

More than 150 COVID-19 relief projects are underway across Vermont as the state ramps up the spending of the more than $1 billion in federal funds that are intended to help recover from the pandemic. The projects that have begun represent spending of more than $300 million, officials said Thursday,...
VERMONT STATE
WKTV

New NY laws take effect

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
northcountrynow.com

Canton brewery project gets boost

Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
CANTON, NY
informnny.com

Person incarcerated in St. Lawrence County arrested on prison contraband charge

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A person incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has been arrested on a felony contraband charge, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 36-year-old Carrie L. Burnor, of Canton, was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone on...
Oswego County Today

New Yorkers Are Still Owed Answers Regarding State’s Nursing Homes

ALBANY, NY – The COVID-19 pandemic exposed massive holes in the procedures and protocols of long-term care and nursing homes in New York state, and while we wait for Gov. Kathy Hochul to produce the report she promised months ago detailing those shortcomings, we must also grapple with new horror stories related to these facilities.
informnny.com

Copenhagen man publishes ‘Fishes of Northern NY and the Adirondacks’

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Douglas M. Carlson, a biology research associate at SUNY Potsdam, has released “Fishes of Northern New York and the Adirondacks,” a study published by Northeastern Naturalist. The 50-page illustrated booklet is a complete guide to the fish species in the region, based on...
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY
Hot 99.1

Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls

I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Purvis Mickle Jr

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 44-year-old, Purvis Mickle Jr. Mickle, whose last known address is on 342 West Calthrop Avenue in Syracuse, three active warrants, two bench and one arrest, all stemming from domestic incidents, according to The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

The case of Nieko Lisi

Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
whcuradio.com

Former Lansing firefighter passes away

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
LANSING, NY

