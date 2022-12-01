Area sports scoreboard for Wednesday, November 30
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AREA SCORES
Salem 59, Alliance 29
Marlington 55, Carrollton 14
West Branch 47, Minerva 10
Mineral Ridge 45, Sebring 9
Louisville 51, Boardman 46
Southeast 51, Warren JFK 27
SUMMARIES
SALEM 59, ALLIANCE 29
SALEM (3-0, 1-0 EBC): Zoie Reed 4 0-0 8, Kami Rohm 3 0-0 8, Rylee Hutton 6 0-0 12, Abbie Davidson 6 5-7 17, Kaylee Carlisle 2 2-4 7, Lauryn Barton 1 0-0 3, Maddy Andres 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 7-10 59.
ALLIANCE (1-2, 0-1): Mar’Zae Gantz 2 0-0 4, Mianna Ford 1 0-0 2, Alexa Brown 0 0-0 0, Ella Smith 1 0-0 2, Jayla Callock 6 4-4 17, Ra’Zariah Brown 0 0-0 0, Payton Smith 0 0-0 0, Dnyya Hancock 0 0-0 0, Kellyann Paolao 0 0-0 0, X’Zaryia Fannin 2 0-0 4, Lanaya Richer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-4 29.
Salem - 13 - 22 - 14 - 10 – 59
Alliance - 4 - 4 - 17 - 4 – 29
3-Point Goals: Salem 4 (Rohm 2, Carlisle, Barton). Alliance 1 (Callock). Total fouls: Salem 11-10.
MARLINGTON 55, CARROLLTON 14
MARLINGTON (3-0, 1-0): Warner 7-1-17, E. Mason 7-5-19, L. Miller 2-0-5, Evanich 4-2-10, Collins 1-0-2, Gill 1-0-2. Totals 22-8-55.
CARROLLTON (1-1, 0-1): Leary 1-0-3, Baker 3-0-8, Shafer 0-1-1, Marmo 0-2-2, Pittman 0-0-0. Totals 4-3-14.
Marlington - 16 - 18 - 15 - 6 — 55
Carrollton - 9 - 0 - 2 - 3 — 14
3-Point Field Goals: Warner 2, Baker 2, L. Miller, Leary. Total fouls: Carrollton 9-5. Rebounds: Marlington 31 (Mason 8), Carrollton 25.
MINERAL RIDGE 45, SEBRING 9
MINERAL RIDGE: Isabelle Carkido 3 –0- 7, Giarra Gilbert 3 0-0 5, Ana Hulett 2 0-0 4, Gianna Paris 1 0-0 2, Olivia Booth 2 4-6 8, Nerea Benitez 2 0-0 4, Kelle Dye 0 8-14 9, Brooklyn Gelardi 2 0-0 4, Samantha Aulet 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 12-20 45.
SEBRING: Alexis Byrd 1 0-0 2, Kiera Weekly 1 0-0 2, Blake Thomas 1 0-0 2, Maddy Gilbert 0 1-2 1, Nevaeh Sanor 1 0-0 2, Raegan Wynn 0 0-1 0, Shannon Abbereg 0 0-1 0. Totals 4 1-4 9.
Mineral Ridge - 21 - 13 - 6 - 5 – 45
Sebring - 4 - 2 - 2 - 1 – 9
3-Point Goals: Carkido.
FOOTBALL
State championships schedule
All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Thursday
Division II
Akron Archbishop Hoban (14-1) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (14-1), 7 p.m.
Friday
Division V
Ironton (15-0) vs. Canfield South Range (15-0), 10:30 a.m.
Division III
Canfield (13-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-1), 3 p.m.
Division I
Lakewood St. Edward (14-1) vs. Springfield (13-1), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Division VI
Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. Kirtland (15-0), 10:30 a.m.
Division VII
New Bremen (12-3) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1), 3 p.m.
Division IV
Cin. Wyoming (15-0) vs. Cle. Glenville (14-0), 7:30 p.m.
SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
Waterloo at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30
Bowling
Marlington at Sandy Valley, 4
Wrestling
Louisville at Tuslaw, 7
MOUNT UNION
Men’s and women’s swimming at Wooster Invitational
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Salem at Alliance, 7
Marlington at Carrollton, 6:45
Sebring at Maplewood, 7
South Range at Louisville, 7
Lake Center Christian at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7
Bowling
Alliance at Canton South, 4
Louisville at Lake Center Christian, 4
Swimming
Howland at Alliance, 5
Wrestling
Alliance at Solon Comet Classic, 4:30
MOUNT UNION
Men’s and women’s swimming at Wooster Invitational
Wrestling at Messiah Invitational
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Alliance at GlenOak, 4
Sebring at Southington, 1:30
Louisville vs. Akron Garfield, at Akron Springfield Jimmy Gooden Classic, 3 p.m.
Southeast at Newton Falls, 7:30
Girls Basketball
Carrollton at Alliance, 1:30
Marlington at West Branch, 1:15
Salem at Minerva, 1:30
Southeast at Newton Falls, 5:30
Mathews at Waterloo, 1:30
Bowling
Minerva at Dover Tournament, 9
Swimming
Louisville at Dover Invitational, 10
Wrestling
Alliance at Solon Comet Classic, 4:30
Louisville, St. Thomas Aquinas, Waterloo at Malvern Tournament, 9
MOUNT UNION
Football at Delaware Valley, noon
Men’s basketball at Heidelberg, 2
Women’s basketball at Heidelberg, 4
Men’s and women’s swimming at Wooster Invitational
Wrestling at Messiah Invitational
Men’s and women’s indoor track & field hosts Toy Drive Invite, 10 a.m.
