ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, OH

Lawsuit filed after Alexandria's Capt. Scott House deemed uninhabitable

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUgcH_0jTZjKZV00

A civil lawsuit has been filed against Alexandria's community and business councils after a company claimed they breached a contract requiring them to keep the Captain Scott House habitable.

A Nov. 17 civil lawsuit filed by Columbus-based Harmony Realty II, Ltd. was filed against Alexandria Community Council, Alexandria Business Council, Alexandria Community Association and Roy Van Atta, Licking County treasurer in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

In 2009, The Columbus Dispatch reported The Captain Scott House had an open house after the historic structure was moved in 2007. This Week News in 2007 reported about a dozen volunteers had committed to restoring the home .

This Week News said the Captain Scott House was built around 1870 for Joseph M. Scott, an outspoken abolitionist and Civil War Captain. Scott was a prominent and successful farmer, and early local historian.

In the lawsuit, Harmony Realty said they are the owner of real property located at 2406 Johnstown-Alexandria Road in Alexandria. They claimed Alexandria Community Council entered into a verbal lease agreement in 2007 to lease part of that property, allowing a building known as the Captain Scott House to be moved onto the property.

Harmony Realty claimed a stipulation of the agreement was that Alexandria Community Council was to pay rent and enjoy use of the property "as long as they made improvements to the House to restore the home and keep the House in habitable condition."

"The Defendant Alexandria Community Council is in breach of the Agreement as the house is now inhabitable," the lawsuit stated. "That defendant, Alexandria Community Council, failed to remit payment pursuant to the Agreement and has otherwise failed to perform its contractual obligations."

According to Harmony Realty, their business has attempted to resolve the issue on its own and through counsel without success.

The company claims they have incurred responsibilities for the house, including code violations involving the house.

According to the company, Alexandria Community Council ceases to conduct business nor exist in the community. Defendant Alexandria Community Association, the business said, has been named the predecessor of the community council.

The remaining defendants have been named due to belief they may have an interest in the property.

Concluding the lawsuit, Harmony Realty requests the title to the property be found in their interest, their title to the property be quieted against all defendants, that the defendants be required to set up their interested or an award of damages be proven against the defendants, and statutory prejudgment interest be ordered along with attorney fees and costs.

Officials from Alexandria Community Council, Alexandria Business Council, and Alexandria Community Association could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Lawsuit filed after Alexandria's Capt. Scott House deemed uninhabitable

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Questions, controversy remain after Columbus school cancels holiday drag story time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Concern and controversy followed the cancellation of a school's holiday event featuring drag performers Saturday in the Clintonville area. The event was supposed to feature holiday stories and dance numbers with local drag performers. After learning a far-right group was planning to protest the event,...
PennLive.com

Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Homeland Security delays REAL ID enforcement date to 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Enforcement of the REAL ID identification mandate for flyers 18 years old and older has been delayed again, the Department of Homeland Security said Monday. The agency delayed the enforcement from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, citing backlogs at state licensing agencies due...
Cleveland.com

Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
crawfordcountynow.com

Two women added to the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Single Vehicle, Fatal Crash in Fairfield County

VIOLET TOWNSHIP,OH – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene of a fatal accident in Fairfield County. Early Sunday morning a single vehicle and fatal collision was reported in Fairfield County. 60 year old Robert Williams of Columbus, was driving west bound on Refugee Road in Violet Township. According...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested After Leaving Scene of Car Crash into House

Chillicothe – Police arrested a man who was found on Sugar Street stumbling to get away from crashing a car into a home. According to the Chillicothe police department on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 2 am, a Chillicothe officer was patrolling the area of Sugar street when he observed a male that was stumbling and very unsteady on his feet, he also had blood on his face. The officer stopped and questioned the man, while questioning the man dispatch informed the officer that he was the owner of a vehicle that just crashed into a home on Eastern Ave. When presenting this information to the suspect he became irate and had to be placed into the patrol car.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio

Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
OHIO STATE
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy