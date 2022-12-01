ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

News Briefs: Fremont theater to present 'The Play that goes Wrong!'

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2ah0_0jTZjG2b00

Fremont theater to present 'The Play that goes Wrong!'

FREMONT - Fremont Community Theatre will present "The Play that goes Wrong!" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for military and senior citizens and $8 for students 18 and under. Make reservations at showtix4u.com/event-details/66566 or call 419-332-0695.

Holiday Market, parade set for Saturday

FREMONT - The Holiday Market and Sip and Shop will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and the Fremont Holiday Parade will be at 6 p.m., celebrating the holiday season in downtown.

Lakeside Christmas celebration expands to two weekends

LAKESIDE - Lakeside Chautauqua has expanded its Christmas celebration into two weekends, Friday and Saturday, and Dec. 9-10. The festivities include train rides, movies, community Christmas dinner, visit with Santa, carolers, holiday concert with Chip Richter, art classes, a cookie decorating workshop and more. For more information on Lakeside visit lakesideohio.com.

Ottawa County Stars names dance winners

PORT CLINTON - On Nov. 19, six Ottawa County Stars gathered to raise funds for the Family Advocacy Center and compete in a dancing competition for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.

Taking the trophy home was Alex Morgan-Johnson, assisted by professional dancer Amelia Burkey of Positive Image Dance Studio. The team raised more than $10,000 to support the work of the Advocacy Center. The Judge's Choice award went to Lynne James, assisted by professional dancer Gregory Lowe of Class A Studio. James danced in honor of her late husband, Nick James, who was an avid supporter of the center and did the videography for the event for a number of years.

In total, more than $21,000 was raised to support center programs including CASA, TNT Mentoring, Grandlove and Konnections. For more information on the center, call 419-301-0225.

Women's Connection to gather on Dec. 13

FREMONT - Fremont Area Women’s Connection’s Luncheon will be Dec. 13 at Victor’s Event Center, 2270 Hayes Ave. Women are invited to enjoy a Holly, Jolly, Musical Christmas Celebration with the Harvest Amigos.

Annie McQuate-Truex from Mansfield will share her life story, “Holding Hands, Holding Hearts.”

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and socializing. Lunch and program is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $14.

Reservation are due before Dec. 9. Call or text Donna at 419-680-2251 or e-mail Carrol at fawcluncheon@gmail.com. Reservations as well as any necessary cancelations must be reported in the same way.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Alex Shull

Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
URBANA, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game

Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
nbc24.com

Woman dies after being hit by gunshot fired into South Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Sunday morning homicide on the 400 block of Baden Street. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person shot there around 3 a.m. On scene they found 20-year-old Keshy'ra Robinson with a...
TOLEDO, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy