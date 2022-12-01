Ceremonial wreath laying, proclamation honors Wreaths Across America Day

On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, the Joshua Stow Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presided over a wreath laying ceremony at City Hall in honor of the community’s veterans.

The Joshua Stow Chapter NSDAR is hosting a Wreaths Across America ceremony at noon on Dec. 17 at the Stow Cemetery to further honor veterans from the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts by placing wreaths on their resting places. The ceremony will occur simultaneously with other ceremonies across the country and around the globe as part of the Wreaths Across America organization project. WAA is a national, non-profit organization whose mission is simple: Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom. This is the second year Stow will participate in Wreaths Across America.

Kristen Boutton, Chapter Regent, said “The laying of our first wreath at the Doughboy symbolizes our gratitude to all the men and women of Stow who served our community and nation in peacetime and war. Our ceremony in December will allow us to continue to honor and express our appreciation for our community veterans.”

When searching for a suitable location, the iconic Doughboy statue was the logical choice for the first WAA remembrance wreath. The Doughboy stood Sentry duty from the end of WWII until 1979 when it was damaged during the road widening project. For 17 years he was absent but a community wide effort to restore him saw his return in 1996. He is the visible reminder of Stow’s long history of its citizens who worked for and achieved American Independence and who have defended our country’s freedom. As the inscription at the statue base reads “Dedicated to those who have served our country. Their memory lives on forever and we shall never forget.”

Due to the inclement weather on Veterans’ Day, the ceremony was held indoors in front of a painting of the Stow Doughboy statue. Debbie Schinker, Chapter Vice Regent, presided over the ceremony, reminding those in attendance that the wreath presented and the remembrance wreaths laid in December, are a symbol of Honor, Respect and Victory. Each wreath is made from 10 bouquets of fresh balsams tips, each symbolizing a special quality that a veteran embodies: a veteran’s belief in the greater good; their love for one another; a veteran’s strength, work ethic, and character; their honesty and integrity; a veteran's humility, selflessness, and modesty; their ambitions and aspirations; a veteran's optimism for their fellow Americans and for the country; a concern for the future and for future generations; a veteran's pride to carry out their duties; and finally for the veteran's hopes and dreams that didn't always come true.

Stow Mayor John Pribonic presented a proclamation declaring Dec. 17 Wreaths Across America Day in Stow and Judy Faris, Chapter Chaplain, read George Washington’s prayer for the nation, which is read daily at the Mount Vernon public wreath laying ceremony. City Councilman Jeremy McIntire and Chief Petty Officer Adam Rossman, presented and laid the remembrance wreath and onlookers were asked to take a moment to think of the veterans they have known and thank them for their service.

With an estimated 840 veterans laid to rest between the three Stow cemeteries, the Joshua Stow Chapter NSDAR is looking for help to sponsor enough wreaths to cover all the known veterans laid to rest in the three community cemeteries. Wreaths Across America sponsorship is a cost of $15 and can be done online at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OH0247P or by emailing JoshuaStowDAR@gmail.com for a sponsorship form.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and abroad. Over 1 million women have joined the DAR since it was founded on Oct. 11, 1890. DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible. Whether you are a busy executive, retired, a stay-at-home mom, or an active grandmother, DAR offers many opportunities to get involved with service and fellowship.

For additional information about DAR or the upcoming Wreaths Across America ceremony, contact Joshua Stow NSDAR at JoshuaStowDAR@gmail.com.