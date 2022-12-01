ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Beacon Journal

Taste of Ukraine Dinner raises $4,500 to feed Ukrainian war refugees

By Submitted by Bethany United Church of Christ
 5 days ago

Thanks to the generosity of the greater community and the members of Bethany United Church of Christ,$4,500 was raised at the church's Taste of Ukraine Dinner on Nov. 12.

Those funds will provide almost a month’s worth of food for the 62 war refugees now living at the Stradch Church (The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Stradch, Ukraine).

Taras Sabadash, a member of the Stradch Church who, with his wife and young son, are in the US as refugees, was on hand to help the Bethany Kitchen crew prepare and serve the food. The dinner also included a Silent Auction.

One of the highlights of the evening was a video sent by the priests and refugees at the Stradch Church offering their thanks and sharing a Ukrainian folk song. Taras Sabadash was able to talk about his village and his church, and as he personally knew some ofthe refugees, which made the experience more real.

The organizers would like to thank State Meats, Mama Maria’s Ukrainian Kitchen, Perla Pierogies, and Michael’s Bakery for providingthe food for an authentic Ukrainian meal and the Sheraton Suites inCuyahoga Falls for providing the Sabadash family with a comfortable place to stay during their visit.

Bethany was again able to meet its commitment of sending $1,275 each week in November, which means it has met this weekly commitment since the end of July.

As winter settles in and the Stradch Church continues to deal with power outages due to ongoing missile strikes on the electrical infrastructure (which also means no water and heat), the Bethany is thankful that the Stradch Church does not have to also worry about food for the refugees.

If interested in helping, organizers say you can:

  1. Pray for a swift and just end to this war.
  2. Make a contribution to help with the weekly cost of feeding the refugees ($1,275). You can findinformation on how to do that on Bethany's website: www.bethanyucc.org. There you will also find linksfor the videos sent by the Stradch Church and progress updates.

