Good Morning CaneSport 12.1.22

Good Morning CaneSport! (Photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet and CanesWear

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, stay tuned for The Lamar Thomas Show tonight at 8 p.m.

Also, of course, we have your basketball coverage off the exciting win over Rutgers last night you’ll want to check out.

In terms of football news?

There’s an interesting story up this morning on Oregon WR Dont’e Thornton, Jr., who has said he will be entering the transfer portal and is already being recruited by Miami Hurricanes players. Where does he stand?

And we also have a follow up on the Collins Acheampong flip, this time talking to Acheampong about the chances for the Canes to flip his good friend/top Michigan DL commitment Enow Etta.

Plus we continue our roster rebuild series with a closer look, at the tight end position, so you don’t want to miss that.

And we have a recruiting update on another flip candidate for Miami, 4-star safety Derek Williams. So be sure to check that out.

Of course, we will always keep our Miami Hurricanes Portal Tracker updated, so you can be sure to check that out as well.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

So Tyrique weighing coming back … Posted by Kevinf57

He absolutely should, and he should move to safety. He does not have the speed to play CB, but he has a high FB IQ, and tough. Will never play CB at next level.

Our D would be much improved moving Tyrique to S and James Williams to Striker/ OLB

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m gonna try to get him to come to Miami.” Collins Acheampong, on his good friend/Michigan commit Enow Etta

• Click here for a limited time, register and get 12 months for only $10.00

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Lastly, Have a great day!