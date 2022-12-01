KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a new display of defiance from Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to an eastern city near the front line Tuesday, while Russia reported drone attacks on strategic sites inside its territory for a second day. A fire broke out at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine after a drone hit the facility, the region’s governor said. An industrial plant 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Ukrainian border also was targeted with drones that appeared to have missed a fuel depot, Russian independent media reported. Russian federal authorities did not immediately blame Ukraine for Tuesday’s reported strikes but did accuse Ukrainian forces of carrying out similar attacks on two air bases deep inside Russia a day earlier. The Monday attacks - more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the border with Ukraine - on the Engels base in the Saratov region and the Dyagilevo base in the Ryazan region were some of the most brazen inside Russia during the war.

