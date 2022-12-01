Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch.
How Reuters measured the impact of French police fines
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The analysis underlying a Reuters report that French police fine people at higher rates in areas with the highest immigrant populations was based on a review of some police fine data and census counts of immigrants and their children. French laws strictly limit data collection about race or ethnicity.
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a new display of defiance from Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to an eastern city near the front line Tuesday, while Russia reported drone attacks on strategic sites inside its territory for a second day. A fire broke out at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine after a drone hit the facility, the region’s governor said. An industrial plant 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Ukrainian border also was targeted with drones that appeared to have missed a fuel depot, Russian independent media reported. Russian federal authorities did not immediately blame Ukraine for Tuesday’s reported strikes but did accuse Ukrainian forces of carrying out similar attacks on two air bases deep inside Russia a day earlier. The Monday attacks - more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the border with Ukraine - on the Engels base in the Saratov region and the Dyagilevo base in the Ryazan region were some of the most brazen inside Russia during the war.
Comments / 0