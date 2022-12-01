ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 25-Dec. 1:. Teresa Anthony: 49; 9075 Dove St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Johnathan Cador: 37; 1314 Lake Pointe, Zachary; failure to...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

2 teens shot, injured off North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Two teens were injured by gunfire Sunday and transported to the hospital, Baton Rouge Police said. The shootings happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Timberside Drive, off North Ardenwood Drive, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. No further details were immediately available. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia

The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 07, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Looking for a creative outlet? Sign up for library events.

Ascension Parish Library is hosting several events where residents can slow down and create memories during the holiday season. Whether it’s making time to relax and read or bond over game nights and movies, the library is the place to "Book Your Holiday." To kick off the festivities, kids...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

1 dead in shooting on Sherwood Street, Baton Rouge police say

A man was killed in a shooting on Sherwood Street on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found Duquares Smith, 38, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Slaughter community wrings out water, rings in cheer

The weather Grinch dashed cheer and led to the Slaughter Christmas Parade cancellation, but the Slaughter Christmas Festival continued as planned Saturday. Coordinators with the Slaughter Civic Club and the Slaughter Fire Department circled their sleds to merge the festival and parade plans by handing out the parade throws and moving part of the festival inside.
SLAUGHTER, LA
theadvocate.com

Finally home. Sorrento Boucherie returns to where it all started 40 years ago

The aroma of frying cracklins and bubbling jambalaya waffled over the site of the Boucherie and Balloons Festival. The three-day festival included jambalaya and cracklin-cooking contests, hot air balloons, music, carnival rides and shopping. The festival started at the Airline Highway location and moved 10 years ago after the Ascension...
SORRENTO, LA
theadvocate.com

Slaughter Elementary students race to put together feast

Third graders at Slaughter Elementary School participated in a Thanksgiving Feast Relay during physical education class Nov. 17. Students worked together, cheering on their teammates to collect the items needed for the feast. The team that collected all five of their feast items won the relay race.
SLAUGHTER, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU Executive Education launches public manager program, new small business workspace open

LSU Executive Education launching certified public manager program. LSU Executive Education is launching a certified public manager program in January. The program is nationally accredited, specifically designed to prepare students for careers in federal, state and local government, and in other organizations with a public or not-for-profit purpose. This CPM...
theadvocate.com

Lafayette council wants to know if Mayor-President Josh Guillory misusing police security detail

The Lafayette City Council wants to know how much the city is spending on security for Mayor-President Josh Guillory and why. Unlike his predecessors in that position, Guillory has a full-time security detail of two-three city police officers assigned to him. They've been seen sitting outside Guillory's home and allegedly driving him to events that aren't related to city-parish government business.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy