Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 25-Dec. 1:. Teresa Anthony: 49; 9075 Dove St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Johnathan Cador: 37; 1314 Lake Pointe, Zachary; failure to...
theadvocate.com
Some Christmas tree ornaments are made from the unexpected, especially in Louisiana
Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds. Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic. Take,...
theadvocate.com
2 teens shot, injured off North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Two teens were injured by gunfire Sunday and transported to the hospital, Baton Rouge Police said. The shootings happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Timberside Drive, off North Ardenwood Drive, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. No further details were immediately available. This is a developing...
theadvocate.com
Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia
The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Dec. 07, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
theadvocate.com
Looking for a creative outlet? Sign up for library events.
Ascension Parish Library is hosting several events where residents can slow down and create memories during the holiday season. Whether it’s making time to relax and read or bond over game nights and movies, the library is the place to "Book Your Holiday." To kick off the festivities, kids...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge trash service has fewer complaints — but fees could go up, pickups could decrease
A few years ago, Baton Rouge's garbage pickup came under fierce criticism, particularly after several major hurricanes. But the number of complaints has plummeted in recent years, 311 call records show, and parish leaders plan to renew Republic Services for a 10-year contract. “I think they’re doing a very good...
theadvocate.com
Slaughter Elementary School students meet live alligators
East Feliciana 4-H agent Kayla Banta visited Slaughter Elementary School on Nov. 4 with two special visitors: Ally and Gator. Students had the opportunity to learn about alligators and water safety.
theadvocate.com
1 dead in shooting on Sherwood Street, Baton Rouge police say
A man was killed in a shooting on Sherwood Street on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found Duquares Smith, 38, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
TJ Ribs shutters Prairieville location for good; building owner eyeing new restaurant there
The TJ Ribs location in Prairieville has closed its doors again, and the owner of the building is marketing the space for a new restaurant, according to the real estate agent marketing the property. The Prairieville location opened in 2017 but shut down in 2019. It reopened in 2021 after...
theadvocate.com
Grinch visits Clinton's A Southern Christmas event to usher in the season
Downtown Clinton businesses were open Friday night for shopping and getting visitors into the Christmas spirit. The town's A Southern Christmas included music, food, shopping and a visit from the Grinch.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say
Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
theadvocate.com
Slaughter community wrings out water, rings in cheer
The weather Grinch dashed cheer and led to the Slaughter Christmas Parade cancellation, but the Slaughter Christmas Festival continued as planned Saturday. Coordinators with the Slaughter Civic Club and the Slaughter Fire Department circled their sleds to merge the festival and parade plans by handing out the parade throws and moving part of the festival inside.
theadvocate.com
Finally home. Sorrento Boucherie returns to where it all started 40 years ago
The aroma of frying cracklins and bubbling jambalaya waffled over the site of the Boucherie and Balloons Festival. The three-day festival included jambalaya and cracklin-cooking contests, hot air balloons, music, carnival rides and shopping. The festival started at the Airline Highway location and moved 10 years ago after the Ascension...
theadvocate.com
Family of 'top elf' donates bulletproof vests to honor late Livingston sheriff's dispatcher
A year after a beloved Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy and dispatcher died of COVID, her husband is carrying on her legacy as the department's "guardian angel" by donating bulletproof vests to colleagues who served alongside her. Just before Thanksgiving, the family of deceased deputy Laura James, along with "Officer Levi,"...
theadvocate.com
Ascension's Lisa Lavigne named Louisiana Educational Diagnostician of the Year
Ascension Public Schools employee Lisa Lavigne has been named the 2022-23 Educational Diagnostician of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Educational Diagnosticians. The award is known as the Merry Jane Bourgeois Award. "We are always so proud of and for our employees when their hard work, dedication, skills, and...
theadvocate.com
Slaughter Elementary students race to put together feast
Third graders at Slaughter Elementary School participated in a Thanksgiving Feast Relay during physical education class Nov. 17. Students worked together, cheering on their teammates to collect the items needed for the feast. The team that collected all five of their feast items won the relay race.
theadvocate.com
LSU Executive Education launches public manager program, new small business workspace open
LSU Executive Education launching certified public manager program. LSU Executive Education is launching a certified public manager program in January. The program is nationally accredited, specifically designed to prepare students for careers in federal, state and local government, and in other organizations with a public or not-for-profit purpose. This CPM...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman implicated in husband's, boyfriend's deaths stands trial before judge
Arthur Noflin Jr. was barely recognizable as a human being when authorities found his charred remains inside a truck that had been burned to a crisp in New Orleans. The grisly discovery happened in March 2016, about nine months after another man died in Baton Rouge under what initially appeared to be natural causes.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette council wants to know if Mayor-President Josh Guillory misusing police security detail
The Lafayette City Council wants to know how much the city is spending on security for Mayor-President Josh Guillory and why. Unlike his predecessors in that position, Guillory has a full-time security detail of two-three city police officers assigned to him. They've been seen sitting outside Guillory's home and allegedly driving him to events that aren't related to city-parish government business.
Comments / 0