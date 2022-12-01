Read full article on original website
Win Tickets to See Kenny G’s Holiday Special In Binghamton
The holiday season is here and to celebrate, Kenny G is coming to Binghamton!. Kenny G will bring his Holiday and Hits show to the Broome County Forum on Saturday, December 17 and we'd love to send you and a friend to the show!. Fill out the form below and...
Binghamton Mayhem: Witnesses Say SantaCon Was “Out of Control”
Many people who visited Binghamton during the weekend SantaCon celebration said they were shocked by the broken liquor bottles, plastic cups and other garbage that filled downtown streets and sidewalks. Hundreds of students from the Binghamton area and elsewhere spent much of Saturday carousing around city streets and visiting bars...
One Dead in 2-Vehicle Crash in Chenango County
One person is dead following a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger van in Chenango County. New York State Police say Troopers were called with a report of a serious crash in the Town of Columbus at around 10:58 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The authorities say responding...
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
10 Fabulous Free Finds on Binghamton Craigslist [GALLERY]
A friend recently told me about the joy they get when they find something for free and can transform it into something extraordinary to give as a gift. Maybe money is a little tight this holiday season and you're looking for ways to get creative with your gift-giving. Or perhaps you're someone who is crafty and enjoys the thrill of fancying up and re-purposing an old item and displaying it in your own home.
Former Broome DA Cornwell Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny
Stephen Cornwell, a former Broome County district attorney, has been fined $5,000 after he pleaded guilty to a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. The 49-year-old Cornwell entered the plea in Broome County Supreme Court Monday morning. According to special prosecutor Joseph Fazzary, Cornwell admitted he stole property on March...
Do You Need To Signal When Exiting A New York State Roundabout?
There's been a lot of talk about roundabouts, traffic circles, rotaries, or whatever you want to call them since one was built in Downtown Binghamton. Johnson City has has a roundabout for a long time, although the current one was much smaller. Now, we have four - Riverside Drive Johnson...
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Tioga Downs Foundation Awards $1.1 Million to Twin Tiers Charities
A number of non-profit organizations in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Bradford Counties are sharing $1.1-million in grant money from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation. In all, 54 organizations in the communities surrounding the casino-resort in Nichols are winners in this latest round of allocations. Among the recipients are the...
Amazing Ice Castle Just Under A 3 Hour Drive From Binghamton
The holiday season is here, and it's always a busy time for most. It's like we are in the part of the years that's on steroids. So much going on, so much to do for many of us. Once December hits, it's 31 days of crazy in my opinion. Then,...
Drivers, Business Operators Celebrate Chenango Street Reopening
Traffic volume continues to increase as motorists learn Chenango Street on Binghamton's North Side has reopened after being shut down for bridge repairs for more than a year. Chenango Street traffic was detoured between Frederick and Bevier streets for 431 days for a project to stabilize the sinking Interstate 81 bridge.
Susquehanna Valley and Vestal School District Residents Vote on Capital Projects
A couple of school districts in Broome County are preparing for votes on spending proposals. Residents in the Susquehanna Valley School District on December 6 will be considering a $29.8-million capital project that looks to address health-safety, instructional and energy maintenance issues at district facilities. According to the S.V. School...
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
Two Alarm Fire at Deposit Wood Pellet Factory
What could have been a very long day and a difficult fight, a blaze at a factory that makes a product specifically designed to burn has been quickly contained and put out. Firefighters from close to a half dozen companies were summoned to the New England Wood Pellet factory at 1580 Airport Road in Deposit at around 2:55 a.m. with word that the facility that manufactures fuel for pellet stoves, grills and smokers as well as other products like animal bedding was on fire.
B.U./SUNY Broome Questions Page Launched
SUNY Broome is offering a dedicated webpage to help answer questions in the wake of an announcement last week that the community college and Binghamton University are in discussions about “potential integration.”. December 1, SUNY Broome Community College issued news release from the Front Street campus that announced the...
Owego ‘John Doe’ Sentenced in Spite of Identity Mystery
Federal prosecutors say they still don’t know the real identity of an Owego man who has been using the identity of a homeless United States Army veteran in order to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in assistance but he's heading to federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office for...
Revolutionary Heart Technology Saves Binghamton Man’s Life
A Binghamton man's life was saved by revolutionary heart technology at Rochester General Hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, 78-year-old Binghamton resident Joe Gdovin has been living with a heart condition for decades, despite being incredibly active. The problem was first discovered in the 90s, when doctors found a blood clot in his heart that caused a mild heart attack. 17 years later, he suffered another, much more severe heart attack that could have killed him, if not for a revolutionary technology at Rochester General Hospital.
McGraw Man Busted for Felony Drug Possession
A Cortland County man is facing numerous felony counts following a raid on his home in the Village of McGraw. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 47-year-old Chester Burdick is charged with three felony counts Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B felony (possession of 1/2 ounce or more of a narcotic or possession with intent to sell a narcotic drug) and two felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree (a Class D Felony) and two misdemeanor counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia following the search of his West Main Street home on Thursday, December 1.
