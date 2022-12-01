ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBF News Radio 1290

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center

A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
WNBF News Radio 1290

10 Fabulous Free Finds on Binghamton Craigslist [GALLERY]

A friend recently told me about the joy they get when they find something for free and can transform it into something extraordinary to give as a gift. Maybe money is a little tight this holiday season and you're looking for ways to get creative with your gift-giving. Or perhaps you're someone who is crafty and enjoys the thrill of fancying up and re-purposing an old item and displaying it in your own home.
WNBF News Radio 1290

City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign

The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Alarm Fire at Deposit Wood Pellet Factory

What could have been a very long day and a difficult fight, a blaze at a factory that makes a product specifically designed to burn has been quickly contained and put out. Firefighters from close to a half dozen companies were summoned to the New England Wood Pellet factory at 1580 Airport Road in Deposit at around 2:55 a.m. with word that the facility that manufactures fuel for pellet stoves, grills and smokers as well as other products like animal bedding was on fire.
DEPOSIT, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

B.U./SUNY Broome Questions Page Launched

SUNY Broome is offering a dedicated webpage to help answer questions in the wake of an announcement last week that the community college and Binghamton University are in discussions about “potential integration.”. December 1, SUNY Broome Community College issued news release from the Front Street campus that announced the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Revolutionary Heart Technology Saves Binghamton Man’s Life

A Binghamton man's life was saved by revolutionary heart technology at Rochester General Hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, 78-year-old Binghamton resident Joe Gdovin has been living with a heart condition for decades, despite being incredibly active. The problem was first discovered in the 90s, when doctors found a blood clot in his heart that caused a mild heart attack. 17 years later, he suffered another, much more severe heart attack that could have killed him, if not for a revolutionary technology at Rochester General Hospital.
WNBF News Radio 1290

McGraw Man Busted for Felony Drug Possession

A Cortland County man is facing numerous felony counts following a raid on his home in the Village of McGraw. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 47-year-old Chester Burdick is charged with three felony counts Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B felony (possession of 1/2 ounce or more of a narcotic or possession with intent to sell a narcotic drug) and two felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree (a Class D Felony) and two misdemeanor counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia following the search of his West Main Street home on Thursday, December 1.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy