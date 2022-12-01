ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Bedford announces holiday closures, trash pickup schedules

By The Times-Mail
 5 days ago
City of Bedford offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

All Friday trash routes will be picked up as regularly scheduled on Dec. 23.

All Friday Special Assistance/Rear Loader routes will be picked up Tuesday, Dec. 27.

All Monday trash routes will be picked up as regularly scheduled on Dec. 26.

All Monday recycle routes will be picked up Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Also, City of Bedford offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for New Year’s holiday.

TASC buses will not run on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, 2023.

All Friday trash routes will be picked up as regularly scheduled on Dec. 30, 2022.

All Friday Recycle/Special Assistance/Rear Loader routes will be picked up Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

All Monday trash routes will be picked up as regularly scheduled on Jan. 2, 2023.

