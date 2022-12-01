Mailing holiday gifts, cards? What to know - deadlines, packing tips, history, facts, more for 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
Related
Food, cookbooks guide: 54 books – bread to boards, salads to salt, others released in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Judging by what landed on our desk this year, there will be no falling short in the kitchen when it comes to food and cookbooks. Cookbooks have morphed over the years, from general to specific to very focused culinary areas. From geographic marriages like West African and Southern flavors, spices to savory and many others, books have taken on a wide range of topics.
Brunswick readies for winter with salt buy
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- In anticipation of winter weather in the coming months, Brunswick City Council has approved the purchase of 1,000 tons of ClearLane enhanced salt from Cargill, Inc. Service Director Paul Barnett explained that the enhanced salt works at much lower temperatures than standard rock salt. “It starts to...
cleveland.com
Ohio City dwelling housed a tinsmith’s shop, art gallery -- and a temple for contacting spirits: Houses with History
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Over the last 165 years, a home owned by Tim Del Papa near the heart of Ohio City has served as a residence, a business, an art gallery -- and a temple for contacting spirits. The building on West 26th Street not far from the West...
Immigrant Son Brewery sets final beer dinner for 2022
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Immigrant Son Brewery has scheduled a winter solstice beer dinner. The dinner - the final one of the year at the brewery – is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. It includes a welcome pint of Hungarian Pearl Kolsch and five-course dinner paired with beers, along with some brewery swag:
Woman cited for barking dogs at 1 a.m.: Avon Police Blotter
Police cited a woman for barking dogs at 1:05 a.m. Nov. 13 after their second response to her home for the same complaint in two months. The woman reportedly took more than five minutes to answer the door when the officer was “banging on the front door and ringing the doorbell” and the dogs continued barking from the fenced backyard, reports said. She was cited and advised to take the dogs inside the house.
Embracing the isolated and outcast can help heal societal wounds
Current societal stressors have led to isolation, with loss of social awareness and anchoring to guide behavior. Those who are different find themselves alone, societal “lepers,” often lost in their own thoughts. This underpinning leads to extremism. Pockets of isolates develop, forming groups with allegiance to ideologies at the fringes of society. Extreme doctrines lead to unacceptable behavior.
cleveland.com
Akron Children’s Hospital unveils expanded $14M Rehabilitative Services department
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital will open its expanded Rehabilitative Services suite for patients on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located in the former NICU space, the suite is a multi-year, $14 million renovation of the hospital’s Rehabilitative Services department, which offers audiology, speech, occupational and physical therapy services for children of all ages.
cleveland.com
Euclid man killed at gas station in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man was killed at a gas station Saturday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, according to police. Anthony Wynn, 50, was shot about 5:05 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at East 110th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Wynn was shot in the abdomen and thigh.
cleveland.com
Lake Metroparks Country Lights canceled Saturday due to power outage, officials say
KIRTLAND, Ohio -- Lake Metroparks has canceled its Country Lights for Saturday night due to a power outage from Saturday morning’s extreme winds, officials announced. The Country Lights takes place at Lake Metropark’s Farmpark is to run Sunday, then Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 11, and Dec. 14 to Dec. 23.
Comments / 0