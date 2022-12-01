Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immigrant Son Brewery sets final beer dinner for 2022
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Immigrant Son Brewery has scheduled a winter solstice beer dinner. The dinner - the final one of the year at the brewery – is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. It includes a welcome pint of Hungarian Pearl Kolsch and five-course dinner paired with beers, along with some brewery swag:
Towpath Distillery releases 2 limited-edition holiday spirits
AKRON, Ohio – Anthony Piscazzi’s Towpath Distillery is just more than a year old, but the family business has a very rich past, going back more than 100 years. The distillery, a separate business but located physically inside of The Merchant Tavern in Akron, has released two limited flavors in its spirits line – Holiday Spiced Rum and Red Wine Barrel Bourbon.
cleveland.com
Ohio City dwelling housed a tinsmith’s shop, art gallery -- and a temple for contacting spirits: Houses with History
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Over the last 165 years, a home owned by Tim Del Papa near the heart of Ohio City has served as a residence, a business, an art gallery -- and a temple for contacting spirits. The building on West 26th Street not far from the West...
Food, cookbooks guide: 54 books – bread to boards, salads to salt, others released in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Judging by what landed on our desk this year, there will be no falling short in the kitchen when it comes to food and cookbooks. Cookbooks have morphed over the years, from general to specific to very focused culinary areas. From geographic marriages like West African and Southern flavors, spices to savory and many others, books have taken on a wide range of topics.
cleveland.com
Lake Metroparks Country Lights canceled Saturday due to power outage, officials say
KIRTLAND, Ohio -- Lake Metroparks has canceled its Country Lights for Saturday night due to a power outage from Saturday morning’s extreme winds, officials announced. The Country Lights takes place at Lake Metropark’s Farmpark is to run Sunday, then Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 11, and Dec. 14 to Dec. 23.
cleveland.com
Euclid man killed at gas station in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man was killed at a gas station Saturday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, according to police. Anthony Wynn, 50, was shot about 5:05 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at East 110th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Wynn was shot in the abdomen and thigh.
Embracing the isolated and outcast can help heal societal wounds
Current societal stressors have led to isolation, with loss of social awareness and anchoring to guide behavior. Those who are different find themselves alone, societal “lepers,” often lost in their own thoughts. This underpinning leads to extremism. Pockets of isolates develop, forming groups with allegiance to ideologies at the fringes of society. Extreme doctrines lead to unacceptable behavior.
