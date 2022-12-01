Read full article on original website
Related
New Hudson Valley K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who w…
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
1 killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-84 West in West Hartford
A six-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
ctexaminer.com
Various Towns Across Fairfield County Debate Limits on Leaf Blowers
Autumn offers the quiet sound of dry leaves rustling from tree branches or moving along pavement, pushed by a breeze. But the calm often is shattered by an obnoxious noise: whining gas-powered leaf blowers. People hate them. But town officials in Fairfield County have been unable to find a way...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
NBC New York
Fire Destroys Nearly Half of Long Island Town's Garbage Truck Fleet
Explosions sounded in a Long Island town late Saturday as a fire raged through its fleet of garbage trucks parked at a maintenance facility. At least six trucks were destroyed in the Town of Huntington out of the fleet's 15 vehicles, the town supervisor said in a statement. "I am...
Longtime Teaneck Ice Cream Shop Bischoff's To Close
Longstanding Teaneck ice cream and candy shop Bischoff's will be closing at the end of the month, store employees tell Daily Voice. The Cedar Lane shop's last day will be on Dec. 31. Open in Teaneck since 1934, Bischoff's offers an "old-fashioned ice cream soda fountain experience," according to its...
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?
Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities.
Naugatuck community holds vigil in honor of slain 11-month-old girl
The event celebrates what would have been the first birthday of Camilla.
Don't Be Next: Tips To Avoid Generator Fires Like This One In Northern Westchester
When using a generator to power your home after losing power, it's important to follow safety tips to avoid a fire like one that happened in Northern Westchester. On Monday morning, Nov. 28, around 8 a.m., firefighters in Somers responded to a residence in the Somers Chase complex for a report…
ctexaminer.com
Orange, Shelton, East Haven Play Hard to Get in Run Up to Win Waste Negotiations
BRIDGEPORT – As contract negotiations with WIN Waste near, hauling costs remained a hurdle at a Thursday meeting as officials looked for Orange, Shelton and East Haven to join and help reduce tipping fees. The Greater Bridgeport Regional Solid Waste Interlocal Committee – made up of Fairfield, Westport, Trumbull,...
Man hospitalized after car drives into Vernon reservoir
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning. According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m. The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries. Police […]
darientimes.com
I-84 East re-opened in Danbury after tractor trailer crash
DANBURY — A portion of Interstate 84 east closed this Sunday after a tractor trailer overturned and spilled a load onto the highway, according to fire and state officials. Danbury firefighters, along with emergency medical technicians and state police, responded to the crash soon after 2:30 p.m., officials said on Facebook.
NECN
Two People Have Died After Being Hit By Vehicle in Stamford, Conn.: Police
Two people have died after a vehicle hit them in Stamford early Saturday morning, according to police. They have not filed charges but police said the driver suspected of hitting the pedestrians tried to leave the scene and officers detained him. Police said the two people were hit around 2:05...
Fairfield County Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After 2-Vehicle Crash
A 55-year-old man was charged with operating under the influence along with a series of additional charges after Connecticut State troopers reported that he was uncooperative while they investigated a crash.The New Haven County crash happened on Route 8 southbound in the city of Derby near Exi…
Crash on I-84 Leaves Load of Wood All Over Interstate [PICS]
A crash on I-84 Sunday rerouted traffic and caused heavy delays, as officials warned the drivers to avoid the area if possible. According to Finder, the number of deaths due to motor vehicle accidents in New York is 1.6 times the national average. However, the number of deaths has steadily decreased by nearly 22% from 2010 to 2019, according to NHTSA.
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
i95 ROCK
Brookfield, CT
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0