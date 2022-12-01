ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
i95 ROCK

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Longtime Teaneck Ice Cream Shop Bischoff's To Close

Longstanding Teaneck ice cream and candy shop Bischoff's will be closing at the end of the month, store employees tell Daily Voice. The Cedar Lane shop's last day will be on Dec. 31. Open in Teaneck since 1934, Bischoff's offers an "old-fashioned ice cream soda fountain experience," according to its...
TEANECK, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
WARWICK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float

A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
i95 ROCK

Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?

Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
ctexaminer.com

Orange, Shelton, East Haven Play Hard to Get in Run Up to Win Waste Negotiations

BRIDGEPORT – As contract negotiations with WIN Waste near, hauling costs remained a hurdle at a Thursday meeting as officials looked for Orange, Shelton and East Haven to join and help reduce tipping fees. The Greater Bridgeport Regional Solid Waste Interlocal Committee – made up of Fairfield, Westport, Trumbull,...
ORANGE, CT
WTNH

Man hospitalized after car drives into Vernon reservoir

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning. According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m. The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries. Police […]
VERNON, CT
darientimes.com

I-84 East re-opened in Danbury after tractor trailer crash

DANBURY — A portion of Interstate 84 east closed this Sunday after a tractor trailer overturned and spilled a load onto the highway, according to fire and state officials. Danbury firefighters, along with emergency medical technicians and state police, responded to the crash soon after 2:30 p.m., officials said on Facebook.
DANBURY, CT
NECN

Two People Have Died After Being Hit By Vehicle in Stamford, Conn.: Police

Two people have died after a vehicle hit them in Stamford early Saturday morning, according to police. They have not filed charges but police said the driver suspected of hitting the pedestrians tried to leave the scene and officers detained him. Police said the two people were hit around 2:05...
101.5 WPDH

Crash on I-84 Leaves Load of Wood All Over Interstate [PICS]

A crash on I-84 Sunday rerouted traffic and caused heavy delays, as officials warned the drivers to avoid the area if possible. According to Finder, the number of deaths due to motor vehicle accidents in New York is 1.6 times the national average. However, the number of deaths has steadily decreased by nearly 22% from 2010 to 2019, according to NHTSA.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy