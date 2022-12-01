Read full article on original website
Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program
The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.
Brookhaven town board members approve Oak Street Subdivision Project in Port Jefferson Station
Brookhaven town board members approve Oak Street Subdivision Project in Port Jefferson Station
Cutchogue residents sign petition against proposed lithium battery storage facility
According to Key Capture Energy, the facility would provide energy to neighbors, but residents are not buying it.
Suffolk police to announce stepped up patrols at malls, downtowns ahead of holidays
Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison is set to make the announcement at a press conference in Sayville at 11:30 a.m.
‘It was only a matter of time’ – Suffolk County clerk says she raised concerns before massive hack
Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale brought her concerns to the Ways and Means Committee and asked them to install more computer security and more substantial firewall protection.
Ridgefield town official accused of hitting YouTuber with folder
The group Accountability for All says they were exercising their First Amendment right when they record and upload videos, usually of public officials, at work.
Man wanted for stealing cash from Ronkonkoma restaurant
Police tell News 12 the man stole cash from New Ming on Vets Highway on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.
'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1968 Valley Stream murder, confesses role in 4 others
Richard Cottingham, also known as the "Times Square Torso Killer," has been found guilty in more than 10 murders across the tristate area. Cottingham was featured in the Netflix true crime docuseries "Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer" just last year.
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Ronkonkoma
Detectives tell News 12 61-year-old Robert Twiford was lying in the roadway of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 60E in Ronkonkoma.
Stratford-based Sikorsky loses bid to build Future Long Range Assault Aircraft
Bell Textron, which is based in Texas, will build the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.
Death in Bridgeport family ignites push for expanded health care access
Days after the death of their loved one, a Bridgeport family is pushing for expanded access to health insurance. Fitzgerald "Fiji" Giusti, 58, suffered a heart attack on Thursday inside the Dollar Tree on Huntington Turnpike Thursday, where he had stopped to buy a few items for his 80-year-old mother.
Police: 1 person killed, several other injured in multivehicle crash in West Hartford
Several vehicles were involved in the crash that police say began when one vehicle did not stop in time.
Police: Man found dead in Manorhaven parking lot
Police say an unidentified 40-year-old man was found lying on the ground around 10 a.m. in the back parking lot of a massage parlor on Shore Road.
Officials: 5 people rescued, 6 taken to hospital in Bridgeport apartment fire
Officials say the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. inside an apartment above two commercial businesses at the corner of Wood Avenue and Norman Street.
Nassau police: 1 injured after car flips over in East Meadow
Officers say they got a call about a crash on North Jerusalem Road and Marion Drive around 12:40 a.m.
NY AG's Office launches probe into Lynbrook crash that killed former high school football player
Investigators have opened a case under a specific state ruling that allows them to investigate if the death "may" have been related to police conduct.
Naugatuck father arraigned on infant’s killing; arrest warrant released
A convicted felon accused of brutally killing his infant daughter then evading capture for two weeks made his first court appearance Monday.
Police: Medford teen threatened LGBTQ students at Sequoya High School
The student sent messages threatening to kill or injured LGBTQ people and every girl at the school.
Police: Lindenhurst man convicted of felony drug and weapon charges
Authorities say during a stop for a seat belt violation in February 2021, they found 41-year-old David Marmol in possession of 20 bags of cocaine, four bags of heroin and fentanyl.
Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter due in court today
Christopher Francisiquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter Camilla on Nov. 18.
