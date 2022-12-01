ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

BronxVoice

Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in Bronx

BRONX - The NYPD released photos of two men they say ambushed and fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The new video shows the suspects dressed in black walking to the place they would hide to ambush the victim and his brother. The photos of the suspects shows two men dressed in black hoodies. One wore a face mask and hood. The other wore a black balaclava. Neither suspects’ face could be seen clearly in the phots.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Watch: Suspect attacks man with baseball bat on Manhattan sidewalk

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was caught on video hitting a stranger in the back of the head with an orange baseball bat in Manhattan, police said. The unprovoked attack happened while the 47-year-old man was walking by 1770 Amsterdam Ave. in Hamilton Heights at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY

