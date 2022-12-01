Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.
The Police have released a video regarding a shooting that occurred on Nov 23. In the video, we can see two men walking on a sidewalk on Morris Avenue, then running back from behind a parked car.
NYPD: Gunman connected to 3 shootings, 2 fatal, across NYC in custody
Police say the man connected to killing two people and injuring a 96-year-old in a total of three shootings across New York City is under police custody. Police have identified the suspect as Sundance Oliver, and he is wanted in the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Crown Heights and a 21-year-old man in Manhattan.
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in Bronx
BRONX - The NYPD released photos of two men they say ambushed and fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The new video shows the suspects dressed in black walking to the place they would hide to ambush the victim and his brother. The photos of the suspects shows two men dressed in black hoodies. One wore a face mask and hood. The other wore a black balaclava. Neither suspects’ face could be seen clearly in the phots.
Sanitation worker narrowly escapes explosion in Bronx, witness says
The scene in Crotona Park East unfolded just before 9 a.m. Monday.
NYPD: Armed car theft suspect shot after exchange of gunfire with officers in the Bronx
Police say the suspect shot at officers twice during the chase. The chase ended in a marsh area when officers shot the 39-year-old suspect.
Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
Watch: Suspect attacks man with baseball bat on Manhattan sidewalk
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was caught on video hitting a stranger in the back of the head with an orange baseball bat in Manhattan, police said. The unprovoked attack happened while the 47-year-old man was walking by 1770 Amsterdam Ave. in Hamilton Heights at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The victim […]
Wake for Yonkers police sergeant to be held Tuesday; motorists advised of traffic alerts
A wake for Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino is set to take place Tuesday. Friends and family will bid farewell to the Yonkers sergeant who was killed last week in a car crash on Tuckahoe Road. Gualdino's wake will be Tuesday at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home. There will be...
Police process vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Ramapo
Officials also say they have been in touch with the attorney for the alleged driver.
Headlines: Armed carjacking suspects arrested in Yonkers, shots fired reported, tractor-trailer crash on I-84
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: Man found dead in Manorhaven parking lot
Police say an unidentified 40-year-old man was found lying on the ground around 10 a.m. in the back parking lot of a massage parlor on Shore Road.
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Ronkonkoma
Detectives tell News 12 61-year-old Robert Twiford was lying in the roadway of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 60E in Ronkonkoma.
$2,500 reward offers for information on fatal New Rochelle shooting
They say they’re offering up to $2,500 to anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Mtayari Z. Dixon.
Officials: 5 people rescued, 6 taken to hospital in Bridgeport apartment fire
Officials say the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. inside an apartment above two commercial businesses at the corner of Wood Avenue and Norman Street.
'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1968 Valley Stream murder, confesses role in 4 others
Richard Cottingham, also known as the "Times Square Torso Killer," has been found guilty in more than 10 murders across the tristate area. Cottingham was featured in the Netflix true crime docuseries "Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer" just last year.
31-year-old man hits 3rd rail while crossing Midtown subway tracks, fatally struck by train
A man was fatally struck by a train while crossing subway tracks in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.
Police seek public’s help to ID, track down man wanted for slashing in Brooklyn
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying and tracking down a man wanted for an alleged slashing in Brooklyn. The victim told police that the man, who she apparently knows, slashed her in the face with a razor blade during an argument last Friday in front of 459 Fulton St.
Florida police arrest Queens man accused of stabbing brother to death in July
Police arrested a 31-year-old Queens man who had fled to Florida after he allegedly stabbed his brother to death, the NYPD said Saturday.
Judge vacates attempted murder charges against Bronx man who spent 22 years in prison
A Bronx resident who spent approximately half of his life behind bars for a crime he says he didn’t commit is getting the justice he has sought for years. Tameka Brown says she never gave up hope that her husband Andre would receive the justice he deserved, and he’s finally coming home after spending 22 years in prison.
