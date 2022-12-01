Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro Wood
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger Marsh
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen Walters
Last Call for Holiday Giving Boxes
The Holiday Giving Box program resulted from the collaboration between Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, CHOW, Broome-Tioga BOCES, and the Agency to provide complete, holiday meals to local families in need.
Holiday Home Tour returns for the 37th year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira residents opened their doors to guests on Sunday as part of Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s 37th annual Home for the Holidays event. The event allows residents to take self-guided tours inside some of Elmira’s best homes, and given the season, allows homeowners to decorate the interior with their favorite holiday […]
Win Tickets to See Kenny G’s Holiday Special In Binghamton
The holiday season is here and to celebrate, Kenny G is coming to Binghamton!. Kenny G will bring his Holiday and Hits show to the Broome County Forum on Saturday, December 17 and we'd love to send you and a friend to the show!. Fill out the form below and...
Holiday Luncheons at local Broome Senior Centers
On December 14th and 15th, eight different Broome County Senior Centers will host a holiday luncheon at 11 a.m.
owegopennysaver.com
Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations
On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
WNEP-TV 16
Small town, big Christmas: Christmas in Montrose underway
There's no place like home for the holidays. People who live in one Susquehanna County community are inviting others to experience their hometown at Christmastime.
NewsChannel 36
Clute Park's Ice Rink Opens for the Season
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People laced up their ice skates for opening night at Clute Park's ice rink in Watkins Glen. Craig Bond, the Parks and Event Center Manager for the Village of Watkins Glen, said he expects to have an even higher attendance, due to the added Lakeside Cafe that is attached to this rink, this year.
Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WETM) – Multiple fire departments are working at a large structure fire on Prescott Avenue in Elmira Heights. Around 4:45 p.m., fire units were called to the report of a structure fire. Multiple additional departments have been called for assistance. The traffic in the area is very congested and it is recommended […]
NewsChannel 36
Meet Sammy, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Sammy, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Sammy is an eight-month-old male French bulldog/beagle mix who is a ball of energy that loves to play constantly. He is friendly with other dogs, but would require a meet-and-greet with any other pup. The SPCA is unsure how he would be with cats. For households with children, he is best with kids ages 6 years old and older. For those who are younger, but have experience with other dogs who match his energy levels, a meet-and-greet is required.
Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns
The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
Late-night fire destroys home in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple departments responded late Saturday to a structure fire in Painted Post that left the entire building charred. The fire occurred at a residence at 22 Clark Street in Painted Post sometime around or after 8 p.m. According to Painted Post Fire Department, fire crews were called and responded at […]
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
10 Fabulous Free Finds on Binghamton Craigslist [GALLERY]
A friend recently told me about the joy they get when they find something for free and can transform it into something extraordinary to give as a gift. Maybe money is a little tight this holiday season and you're looking for ways to get creative with your gift-giving. Or perhaps you're someone who is crafty and enjoys the thrill of fancying up and re-purposing an old item and displaying it in your own home.
Man arrested following Otsego County police chase
On December 1st at approximately 1 p.m., Brooks Anderson, 73 of Albany, was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
Health department seeking information about biting dog
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stewart Park. The dog is described as a brown pit bull or pit bull mix, possibly named Chico and being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long, salt and pepper-colored hair.
Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County. According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at […]
One dead following Chenango County crash
At approximately 11 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in the Town of Columbus.
