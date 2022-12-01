ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Holiday Home Tour returns for the 37th year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira residents opened their doors to guests on Sunday as part of Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s 37th annual Home for the Holidays event. The event allows residents to take self-guided tours inside some of Elmira’s best homes, and given the season, allows homeowners to decorate the interior with their favorite holiday […]
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations

On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
NICHOLS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Clute Park's Ice Rink Opens for the Season

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People laced up their ice skates for opening night at Clute Park's ice rink in Watkins Glen. Craig Bond, the Parks and Event Center Manager for the Village of Watkins Glen, said he expects to have an even higher attendance, due to the added Lakeside Cafe that is attached to this rink, this year.
WETM 18 News

Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WETM) – Multiple fire departments are working at a large structure fire on Prescott Avenue in Elmira Heights. Around 4:45 p.m., fire units were called to the report of a structure fire. Multiple additional departments have been called for assistance. The traffic in the area is very congested and it is recommended […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Meet Sammy, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Sammy, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Sammy is an eight-month-old male French bulldog/beagle mix who is a ball of energy that loves to play constantly. He is friendly with other dogs, but would require a meet-and-greet with any other pup. The SPCA is unsure how he would be with cats. For households with children, he is best with kids ages 6 years old and older. For those who are younger, but have experience with other dogs who match his energy levels, a meet-and-greet is required.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns

The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Late-night fire destroys home in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple departments responded late Saturday to a structure fire in Painted Post that left the entire building charred. The fire occurred at a residence at 22 Clark Street in Painted Post sometime around or after 8 p.m. According to Painted Post Fire Department, fire crews were called and responded at […]
PAINTED POST, NY
KISS 104.1

10 Fabulous Free Finds on Binghamton Craigslist [GALLERY]

A friend recently told me about the joy they get when they find something for free and can transform it into something extraordinary to give as a gift. Maybe money is a little tight this holiday season and you're looking for ways to get creative with your gift-giving. Or perhaps you're someone who is crafty and enjoys the thrill of fancying up and re-purposing an old item and displaying it in your own home.
BINGHAMTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Health department seeking information about biting dog

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stewart Park. The dog is described as a brown pit bull or pit bull mix, possibly named Chico and being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long, salt and pepper-colored hair.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County. According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy