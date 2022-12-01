ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx teen shot and killed in Fordham Heights, suspects caught on video

By Elijah Westbrook
 4 days ago

Video shows suspects wanted for deadly shooting of 14-year-old 01:43

NEW YORK -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in the Bronx and police are searching for two suspects.

New surveillance video shows the gunmen police believe opened fire on the boy as he walked down the street with a friend at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.

The two suspects, seen wearing black while walking down Morris Avenue, crossed the street before the shooting. The video shows them fleeing the area and one carrying a handgun.

"It's bad, bad, bad," said Carlos Beles, a Fordham Heights resident. "I'm sorry, man, about the kid."

Beles, who works maintenance at an apartment building at the scene of the shooting, said he often worries about his safety.

"People ask me how come you don't come outside. I've got no reason to be outside. Things are bad. It's all over the place," said Beles.

Part of the building's door was shattered in the shooting and at least two parked cars were hit by bullets. There were bloody spots on the sidewalk Thursday morning.

According to the NYPD, the 14-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died. We're told the boy's friend was not shot.

It was not immediately clear if the boy and his friend knew the shooters or if this was a random attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

