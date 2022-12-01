Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Man charged in deadly Greensboro crash was speeding more than 100 mph, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is charged in a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman. Police said Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe is charged with involuntary manslaughter among other charges in connection with a crash on Nov. 27. Greensboro police said just before 2 a.m., Ellerbe was speeding at 103 mph...
wfmynews2.com
Man facing multiple charges after killing woman on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges for the death of a 21-year-old woman after he was accused of hitting her car as she was pulling out of a Cook Out. On Nov. 27 around 1:50 a.m., 21-year-old Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo was pulling out of the Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard when Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe hit her on the driver's side.
wfmynews2.com
Woman shot on Bohannon Park Circle in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot at Bohannon Park Circle in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say. Officers arrived at the scene a little after 1 a.m. and found 26-year-old Lakirra Starr suffering from a gunshot wound. Starr was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police searching for suspect after hit-and-run crash kills 1
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers are looking for the driver accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash. It happened Monday around 9:40 p.m. on East Fifth Street near Dunleith Avenue. According to police, Clarence Watson, 62, of Winston-Salem, was walking on East Fifth Street when he...
wfmynews2.com
Deadly hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian, then drove away. Officers responded to the crash in the1500 block of East Fifth Street near North Dunleith Avenue in Winston-Salem. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday night. The investigation showed...
Police: Man in ‘critical condition’ after North Carolina stabbing; Suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon that left a man in “critical condition” on Saturday. At about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 500 block of Mock Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, investigators found […]
Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently under […]
22-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night. At 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area. At the scene, investigators found Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, suffering from a gunshot […]
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen. The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before...
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WXII 12
4-year-old girl dies after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A four-year-old girl has died after a car crash Sunday in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department said Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving northbound on Freeman Mill Road. They said his 4-year-old niece was in the rear passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt. Police said Zahinda disregarded a red light resulting in a crash with another vehicle at Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. The family of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
High-speed chase ends with fatal crash in North Carolina, sheriff’s office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.” The deputy turned on […]
4-year-old dead after crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road where a two-car crash involving injuries occurred. Asman Zahinda, 42, was driving north on Freeman Mill Road with his 4-year-old niece in the back seat. She was not in a child restraint seat. Jem...
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
WXII 12
Man wanted in Winston-Salem shooting arrested, charged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested and charged. Police said Derek Speaks was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police said on Nov. 29, he turned himself in at the Forsyth County Detention Center. He posted a $50,000 secured bond. He was released from custody and will appear in court on Dec. 8.
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
Winston-Salem police investigating 5 shootings in 2 days
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating five drive-by shootings in two days. Five people were hurt, and two were critically injured. Some of the shootings happened a mile apart from one another. People we spoke with today didn’t want to go on camera because they say they are scared for their lives. Hemlock […]
31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
1 seriously injured after stabbing in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to Mock Street after getting a call about a reported shooting Saturday, just before 1:30 am. Officers said they found a 50-year-old man lying in the middle of the street suffering from what was determined to be a stab wound. Investigators said, further...
