State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State defensive back announces decision to enter the transfer portal

The FBS transfer portal opened on Monday, allowing thousands of undergraduate players to enter their names in search of new destinations. Starting quarterbacks like Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, N.C. State’s Devin Leary and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders generated headlines as they moved on from their old schools. But reserve players lost in the shuffle and looking for more game time made up the bulk of the entries.
Kyle Williams Jr. says his star performance in semis not the reason Harrisburg is in state title game

Kyle Williams Jr. said the emotion was thick when Harrisburg limped back to the locker room at the half of Saturday’s 6A semifinals game against State College. The Cougars were unable to break through in those first two quarters and trailed the Little Lions, 7-0, and Williams Jr. said coach Calvin Everett and defensive coordinator Jesse Harr made impassioned speeches with a clear message.
HARRISBURG, PA
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
NEWPORT, PA
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/3/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 3. Mary Lou Bennetch, 84, formerly of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Country Meadows West Shore. She was born June 3, 1938, in Ludington, Mich., to Rev. Lester and Harriet (Kennedy) Ruegsegger. She was a graduate of North...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Goodwill should reconsider closing its store in Newport | PennLive letters

Before Goodwill Industries closes its Newport, Perry County store on Dec. 23, it would be well advised to reread its mission statement. According to its website, “Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.”
NEWPORT, PA
3 injured, horse euthanized after Cumberland County buggy crash

Three people were hurt after they were thrown from a horse-drawn buggy in a Sunday morning crash in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania State Police said. Stephanie M. Horne, 31, of Newville, rear-ended the buggy with her Honda Civic around 8:15 a.m. on Centerville Road in West Pennsboro Township, according to state police. The Civic was coming over the crest of a hill at the time of impact, authorities said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident

A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

