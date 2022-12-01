Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State defensive back announces decision to enter the transfer portal
The FBS transfer portal opened on Monday, allowing thousands of undergraduate players to enter their names in search of new destinations. Starting quarterbacks like Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, N.C. State’s Devin Leary and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders generated headlines as they moved on from their old schools. But reserve players lost in the shuffle and looking for more game time made up the bulk of the entries.
Former Penn State, Camp Hill TE Zack Kuntz says he is entering NFL Draft
Zack Kuntz is ready to give the NFL a shot. The former Camp Hill High star, who originally signed with Penn State before spending the past two years at Old Dominion, made the announcement on social media. “Old Dominion is a special university full of special people,” he wrote. “I...
Kyle Williams Jr. says his star performance in semis not the reason Harrisburg is in state title game
Kyle Williams Jr. said the emotion was thick when Harrisburg limped back to the locker room at the half of Saturday’s 6A semifinals game against State College. The Cougars were unable to break through in those first two quarters and trailed the Little Lions, 7-0, and Williams Jr. said coach Calvin Everett and defensive coordinator Jesse Harr made impassioned speeches with a clear message.
College football top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after championship weekend
Conference championship weekend is in the books. As an Associated Press top 25 voter this season, I’ll be sharing my ballot week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Five things to know about Utah as it returns to Rose Bowl for second consecutive year to face Penn State | Jones
If you didn’t see the Utes’ final game of 2021, it’s as good a place as any to start in describing their journey in 2022, one that’s led them back to Pasadena. And it’s illustrative of what sort of matchup they’ll be for the Nittany Lions. But first, a little overview on who these folks are.
$37M project will expand Penn State College of Medicine’s comparative medicine facilities
Penn State College of Medicine plans to expand its comparative medicine facilities. At the school’s comparative medicine facilities in Derry Township, model organisms are used to study cancer, aging, infectious diseases, substance use disorders and other health conditions. In September, Penn State Board of Trustees approved a $37.3 million...
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/3/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 3. Mary Lou Bennetch, 84, formerly of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Country Meadows West Shore. She was born June 3, 1938, in Ludington, Mich., to Rev. Lester and Harriet (Kennedy) Ruegsegger. She was a graduate of North...
Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
Goodwill should reconsider closing its store in Newport | PennLive letters
Before Goodwill Industries closes its Newport, Perry County store on Dec. 23, it would be well advised to reread its mission statement. According to its website, “Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.”
Beltway Towne Center in Cumberland County to bring new retailers, restaurants
A highly-anticipated shopping center under development along the Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County is moving closer to a reality. Construction at the Beltway Towne Center at the former Park Inn by Radisson Harrisburg West is expected to start in 2023, said Akhil Israni, director of development for Pacifica Companies, the project’s developer.
Pa. county again debates recounting 2020 presidential election results
WILLIAMSPORT-The Lycoming County Board of Elections could not meet in a voting session Monday because the Williamsport newspaper had to timely publish the required legal meeting notice. However, it did not prevent those in the crowded meeting room from again debating plans to hand count the ballots for president and...
3 injured, horse euthanized after Cumberland County buggy crash
Three people were hurt after they were thrown from a horse-drawn buggy in a Sunday morning crash in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania State Police said. Stephanie M. Horne, 31, of Newville, rear-ended the buggy with her Honda Civic around 8:15 a.m. on Centerville Road in West Pennsboro Township, according to state police. The Civic was coming over the crest of a hill at the time of impact, authorities said.
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0