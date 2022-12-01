The final three are getting into some whiskey business on “The Amazing Race 34.” In the sneak peek of the season finale below, the final three teams — Derek and Claire, Luis and Michelle, and Emily and Molly — are neck and neck at a whiskey packaging task at the Jack Daniels Distillery outside of Nashville. One team member has to label and tag the bottles as they pass through the conveyor belt while the other has to package them — provided that the bottles are probably labeled. If they’re not up to snuff, they’re picked off the belt by a...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO