‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Jake Flint’s Widow Remembers Late Country Singer Ahead Of His Funeral: ‘I Love You’
Jake Flint’s widow Brenda shared a touching tribute to her husband on her Facebook page on Monday, December 5. Brenda posted a photo of the country singer, who died at 37 on November 26, cozying up to her and wrote about how much she misses him with a short and simple caption.
‘The Amazing Race 34’ finale sneak peek: This whiskey task has one team on the rocks
The final three are getting into some whiskey business on “The Amazing Race 34.” In the sneak peek of the season finale below, the final three teams — Derek and Claire, Luis and Michelle, and Emily and Molly — are neck and neck at a whiskey packaging task at the Jack Daniels Distillery outside of Nashville. One team member has to label and tag the bottles as they pass through the conveyor belt while the other has to package them — provided that the bottles are probably labeled. If they’re not up to snuff, they’re picked off the belt by a...
'Better late than never': Dolly Parton joins TikTok
Ladies and gentlemen, Dolly Parton is now on TikTok. "I have arrived," Parton wrote in the caption of her first video, a montage of performances over the years set to her song "9 To 5." ...
