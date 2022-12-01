Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines
Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
Cowboys Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron Accusations
Cowboys helping Frogs and chasing Eagles, desperate Mavs' hobbled risk-reward, Rangers' bounce-back blueprint and The Freak's floundering radio ratings, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Patrick Peterson Was Telling the Truth About Kyler Murray's Selfishness
On today 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington react to Kyler Murray's former teammate Patrick Peterson saying the Cardinals quarterback only cares about himself.
thecomeback.com
Joe Montana gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson
Quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on the road Sunday for the Cleveland Browns against his old team, the Houston Texans. It will be Watson’s first start after serving a 12-game suspension to start the season for repeated sexual misconduct with over two dozen massage therapists. Only time will tell how Watson looks in his old stomping grounds, but four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana (seen above in 2019) predicts Watson will be average.
Lamar Jackson Struggles to Climb Stairs After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Broncos
Lamar Jackson hurt his knee and struggled to climb stairs.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
Peterson digs deeper into Murray's 'alarming' mannerisms
"I'm just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him," Peterson said.
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Patriots stat after ugly Bills loss
The New England Patriots came into Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a huge chance to make a statement in the AFC East. Instead, they came out extremely flat offensively and suffered an embarrassing 24-10 loss, which has been a troubling trend against Buffalo as of late. This...
Mac Jones' sideline outburst caught on broadcast vs. Bills
BOSTON -- Thursday night was a rough one for everyone involved with the Patriots. Frustrations are bound to boil over in such moments.One such instance from quarterback Mac Jones was caught on camera by the Prime Video broadcast, and a clip of a brief outburst from Jones aired during the postgame show on Thursday night.In the clip, Jones appears to be shouting, "Throw the [bleeping] ball! The [bleeping] quick game sucks!" Initially, internet lip readers believed that Jones said that the "running game" sucked. But with the video spreading quickly on social media, Jones was asked about the moment in his...
Cleveland's John Johnson Had the Easiest and Weirdest Interception Possible
The Cleveland Browns visited the Houston Texans in Week 13. It was Deshaun Watson's return to Houston and no one in Texas seemed to care, but the fans who did show up were treated to one of the weirder interceptions you will ever see. Houston's Kyle Allen went deep down the sideline to Teagan Quitoriano who made a diving catch, but the ball popped up when he hit the ground. That's when John Johnson III stepped in and caught the ball as he walked out of bounds.
Zac Taylor Yells at Ja'Marr Chase After Taunting Penalty
Zac Taylor lit into Ja'Marr Chase after he got flagged for taunting.
Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III Get Into Heated Argument on Sidelines During Seahawks-Rams
The Seahawks teammates got into a shouting match.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0