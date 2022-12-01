ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Crew to announce Wilfried Nancy as new manager

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s next manager will officially be announced Tuesday morning at Lower.com Field. At 10 a.m., the club is hosting a press conference to reveal its decision for the ninth boss in Black & Gold history. On Monday, league sources confirmed to NBC4 the Crew will announce CF Montreal boss […]
COLUMBUS, OH
90min

Merrit Paulson to sell NWSL team Portland Thorns

Portland Thorns owner Merrit Paulson announced he plans to sell the NWSL club, but maintain control of the Major League Soccer side Portland Timbers. Paulson has owned the Thorns since its founding in 2012, and felt no need to relinquish control until the club stood at the center of the NWSL abuse scandal.
PORTLAND, OR
Ismael Kone: Watford win the race to sign talented CF Montreal midfielder

Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone is set to join Championship side Watford from CF Montreal this winter, 90min sources confirm. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising talents in Major League Soccer right now after a breakout 2022 campaign, helping Montreal finish second in the Eastern Conference and featuring in the CanMNT's World Cup campaign.
John Herdman backs more Canadian players to follow Alistair Johnston to Europe

Canadian Men's National Team head coach John Herdman has backed more of his players to secure European transfers following their 2022 World Cup campaign. Despite exiting at the group stage without a point, Les Rouges turned plenty of heads with their excellent performance in a 1-0 loss to Belgium, while also scoring their first two goals at the tournament against Croatia and Morocco.
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

