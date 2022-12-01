Read full article on original website
Columbus Crew make refreshing move in hiring Wilfried Nancy | Michael Arace
Jack Todd is the dean of Canadian sports columnists. Although he is in is mid 70s, he still hasn’t lost his slap shot, and his semi-regular musings in the Montreal Gazette are remain must-read material. Last month, Todd wrote this: “Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis has done great things in this town – but he...
Crew to announce Wilfried Nancy as new manager
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s next manager will officially be announced Tuesday morning at Lower.com Field. At 10 a.m., the club is hosting a press conference to reveal its decision for the ninth boss in Black & Gold history. On Monday, league sources confirmed to NBC4 the Crew will announce CF Montreal boss […]
Merrit Paulson to sell NWSL team Portland Thorns
Portland Thorns owner Merrit Paulson announced he plans to sell the NWSL club, but maintain control of the Major League Soccer side Portland Timbers. Paulson has owned the Thorns since its founding in 2012, and felt no need to relinquish control until the club stood at the center of the NWSL abuse scandal.
Ismael Kone: Watford win the race to sign talented CF Montreal midfielder
Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone is set to join Championship side Watford from CF Montreal this winter, 90min sources confirm. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising talents in Major League Soccer right now after a breakout 2022 campaign, helping Montreal finish second in the Eastern Conference and featuring in the CanMNT's World Cup campaign.
Wayne Rooney hilariously digs out 'crap' former Everton teammates
Wayne Rooney admits he couldn't believe how 'crap' some of his Everton teammates were after breaking into the side as a teenager.
John Herdman backs more Canadian players to follow Alistair Johnston to Europe
Canadian Men's National Team head coach John Herdman has backed more of his players to secure European transfers following their 2022 World Cup campaign. Despite exiting at the group stage without a point, Les Rouges turned plenty of heads with their excellent performance in a 1-0 loss to Belgium, while also scoring their first two goals at the tournament against Croatia and Morocco.
Which World Cup team is the worst at penalty shootouts?
The teams with the worst records in penalty shootouts at the men's World Cup.
Bruce Arena highlights area of improvement for USMNT as 2026 World Cup cycle begins
Former USMNT boss Bruce Arena believes the US must find a way to play matches against 'better teams' if they're to improve during the 2026 World Cup cycle.
Club America sign defender Israel Reyes from Puebla
Club America has finally signed defender Israel Reyes from Club Puebla.
Continental Cup final 2022/23 venue revealed
The venue for the 2022/23 Continental Cup final has been revealed.
Jude Bellingham is a ready-made England captain destined for trophies
Jude Belllingham's performances at the World Cup have shown he is a future England captain in waiting.
Bukayo Saka reveals mentoring from 'amazing' Thierry Henry
Bukayo Saka reveals Thierry Henry has been in regular contact with him ever since his penalty miss for England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.
Fernando Ortiz hints at Guillermo Ochoa's future with Club America
Club America head coach Fernando Ortiz clarified the team’s intentions to sign goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to a contract extension.
Cesar Azpilicueta discusses failed Barcelona move
Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta has discussed why he did not join Barcelona in the summer and instead remained at Chelsea.
Belgium star considering international retirement
Belgium captain is considering retiring from international football after his country's World Cup exit.
