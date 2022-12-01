LAUREL, Md. - A man is dead after police say he was struck by three vehicles in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 95 in Prince George's County over the weekend. Authorities say shortly after 9:50 a.m. Sunday 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector in the Laurel area when the woman, for unknown reasons, walked into the roadway.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO