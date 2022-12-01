Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Man killed after struck by 3 vehicles in I-95 hit-and-run in Prince George’s County
LAUREL, Md. - A man is dead after police say he was struck by three vehicles in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 95 in Prince George's County over the weekend. Authorities say shortly after 9:50 a.m. Sunday 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector in the Laurel area when the woman, for unknown reasons, walked into the roadway.
fox5dc.com
Family remembers Prince George's County man who overdosed on knock-off prescription pills
A Maryland family whose loved one recently overdosed on fentanyl-laced prescription pills is warning the public about the counterfeit drug circulating throughout Prince George's County. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to Prince George's County police about their effort to warn residents about the deadly drug.
foxbaltimore.com
Man struck by 3 vehicles in Prince George's Co. hit and run, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday morning in Prince George’s County. Just before 10 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the road.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Involving Tractor Trailer On Budds Creek Road
FAULKNER, Md. – On December 5, 2022 at approximately 3:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on (Rt. 234) Budds Creek Road in the area of (Rt. 301) Crain Highway. Crews arrived and found a vehicle and a tractor trailer involved...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Driver In Fairfax County As Death Toll Continues To Mount
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a driver while crossing a busy intersection in Virginia, according to police.The Fairfax County Police Department reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 that they had been called in to investigate a crash near the intersection of Arlington …
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian struck in Quantico causes major delays Monday
QUANTICO, Va. - Major delays Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck in the Quantico area. The crash was reported just before 6:45 a.m. on Richmond Highway near Russell Road in Prince William County. Richmond Highway was shut down in both directions before some traffic was allowed to pass. Motorists...
Driver Struck, Killed By Cars, Tractor-Trailer During Argument Outside Vehicle On I-95: Police
A violent scene played out on I-95 in Maryland early on Sunday morning when a man attempting to assist a woman who wandered into the roadway during an argument on the side of the road was struck by multiple cars, state police announced. Howard County resident Ceaser Alfred Charles Burke,...
fox5dc.com
3-year-old killed in Ellicott City crash; 6 others injured
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A 3-year-old was killed in Ellicott City Friday in a crash that left six others injured. The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. on northbound Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Howard County Police say a truck hauling a tanker rear-ended a minivan setting...
bethesdamagazine.com
Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River
Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River. Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release. According to the police, officials responded to reports of...
13-year-old shot and killed while raking leaves in Prince George's Co laid to rest
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Jayz Agnew Saturday afternoon. Loved ones hosted funeral services for the Prince George's County 13-year-old who was shot while raking leaves in his front yard last month. Agnew was hit twice, once in the arm and...
fox5dc.com
Police use DNA to identify remains found in 1993
Fairfax County police have finally identified the remains of a woman found dead nearly 30 years ago. Authorities say the skeletal remains of Sharon Kay Abbott Lane were discovered by landscapers on December 6, 1993, in a wooded area at the base of a cedar tree in the 6800 block of Sharpsburg Drive in Centreville. FOX 5 spoke to Michael Lane, Sharon's son, about the news.
fox5dc.com
Suspected drunk driver hits teen with vehicle in Stafford
STAFFORD, Va. - Police arrested a Woodbridge woman they say was driving while drunk when she struck a teen with her vehicle Saturday night in Stafford, Virginia. The victim was hit around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Choptank Road in the Vista Woods area. Authorities arrested 43-year-old Melissa...
foxbaltimore.com
19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
19-year-old shot in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 of Battleview Parkway in the Manassas area at around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a shooting.
fox5dc.com
Fentanyl-laced prescription pills causing multiple overdoses in Prince George's County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A Maryland family whose loved one recently overdosed on fentanyl-laced prescription pills is warning the public about the counterfeit drug circulating throughout Prince George's County. Regina Hargrove told FOX 5 that her nephew passed away last Tuesday due to a fentanyl overdose. Hargrove said she's coping...
fox5dc.com
Video shows suspects breaking into historic Black church in Potomac
POTOMAC, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying several suspects accused of vandalizing a historic Black church in Potomac. Surveillance video shows at least five people breaking into the Scotland AME Zion Church before vandalizing it and taking off. Police said the incident...
fredericksburg.today
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
mocoshow.com
Body Found in Car Pulled From Water at Edward’s Ferry (Poolesville)
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called for a report of a car in the water at Edward’s Ferry Rd off of River Rd in Poolesville at approximately 10:30 on Sunday morning, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Rescue crews located a body inside of the vehicle, with the person pronounced dead on the scene.
Suspects At Large After Man Found Shot To Death In Southeast DC, Police Say
Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was found shot to death in a Southeast Washington, DC home on Sunday night.Southeast resident Marjai Wimbush was discovered shot and killed in the 4200 block of 4th Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, investigators announced on Monday a…
Comments / 0