ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Man killed after struck by 3 vehicles in I-95 hit-and-run in Prince George’s County

LAUREL, Md. - A man is dead after police say he was struck by three vehicles in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 95 in Prince George's County over the weekend. Authorities say shortly after 9:50 a.m. Sunday 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector in the Laurel area when the woman, for unknown reasons, walked into the roadway.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man struck by 3 vehicles in Prince George's Co. hit and run, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday morning in Prince George’s County. Just before 10 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the road.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian struck in Quantico causes major delays Monday

QUANTICO, Va. - Major delays Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck in the Quantico area. The crash was reported just before 6:45 a.m. on Richmond Highway near Russell Road in Prince William County. Richmond Highway was shut down in both directions before some traffic was allowed to pass. Motorists...
QUANTICO, VA
fox5dc.com

3-year-old killed in Ellicott City crash; 6 others injured

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A 3-year-old was killed in Ellicott City Friday in a crash that left six others injured. The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. on northbound Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Howard County Police say a truck hauling a tanker rear-ended a minivan setting...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police use DNA to identify remains found in 1993

Fairfax County police have finally identified the remains of a woman found dead nearly 30 years ago. Authorities say the skeletal remains of Sharon Kay Abbott Lane were discovered by landscapers on December 6, 1993, in a wooded area at the base of a cedar tree in the 6800 block of Sharpsburg Drive in Centreville. FOX 5 spoke to Michael Lane, Sharon's son, about the news.
CENTREVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspected drunk driver hits teen with vehicle in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. - Police arrested a Woodbridge woman they say was driving while drunk when she struck a teen with her vehicle Saturday night in Stafford, Virginia. The victim was hit around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Choptank Road in the Vista Woods area. Authorities arrested 43-year-old Melissa...
STAFFORD, VA
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Video shows suspects breaking into historic Black church in Potomac

POTOMAC, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying several suspects accused of vandalizing a historic Black church in Potomac. Surveillance video shows at least five people breaking into the Scotland AME Zion Church before vandalizing it and taking off. Police said the incident...
POTOMAC, MD
fredericksburg.today

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
STAFFORD, VA
mocoshow.com

Body Found in Car Pulled From Water at Edward’s Ferry (Poolesville)

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called for a report of a car in the water at Edward’s Ferry Rd off of River Rd in Poolesville at approximately 10:30 on Sunday morning, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Rescue crews located a body inside of the vehicle, with the person pronounced dead on the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy