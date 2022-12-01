Read full article on original website
Phoenixville Kombucha Company’s New Vinegar Product is a Trip
A Phoenixville kombucha company is introducing vinegar to the family. Baba’s Brew is named after founder Olga Sorzano’s great-grandmother who brewed her own kombucha in southern Siberia, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Sorzano started the company after attending a fermentation festival in Santa Barabara in...
PennLive.com
Airline Hydraulics Corporation opens new 50,000-square-foot central Pa. facility
A Bucks County company has opened a new 50,000-square-foot facility in York County. Airline Hydraulics Corporation provides new hydraulic manufacturing, maintenance, and inventory services to businesses across the Northeast at the facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in Manchester Township. The facility opened on Nov. 1 relocating from Interchange Place in Manchester Township.
This Bucks County Resident is in Search of a New Kidney. Read to Learn How You Can Help
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure. A Bucks County resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to his community to help him find an eligible donor. Don Brown, a resident of Bucks County for more than...
Kennett Mushroom Farm Aims to Connect, Offers Samples of All Varieties It Grows at New York Produce Show
Kennett Square-based Phillips Mushroom Farms is headed to the New York Produce Show & Conference this week to connect with customers and let them to sample all eight fresh varieties it grows, writes Keith Loria for The Produce News. “Phillips Mushroom Farms will be exhibiting this year with a display...
Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center in Kennett Square Working to Better Understand New Animal Health Emergency
Photo byKimberly Paynter, WHYY. Since the first case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza was discovered in Pennsylvania, Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center has been busy doing diagnostic work to try to better understand the virus, writes Katherine Unger Baillie for Penn Today News.
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. This Dec. 8 webinar, 10 to 11 AM, will take the mystery out of payment processing and show you that there are choices, how to protect your business while saving money. Topics Covered:. Payment history...
The Alliance for Health Equity Introduces Well Being Fund to Aid Nonprofit, Grassroots Organizations
The Alliance for Health Equity has released its Well Being Fund, a new grant opportunity of general operating support for requests up to $20,000 over two years. This is an open funding opportunity for nonprofit and grassroots organizations serving Greater Coatesville.
Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Places in Pennsylvania with Most Incoming Investments
Chester County is among the places in Pennsylvania with the most incoming investments, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the counties where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAssetconsidered three main factors: business establishment growth, GDP growth, and real estate growth measured through new building permits.
As Year Comes to Close, Avondale Winery Already Gears Up for Spring Vineyard Harvest
Va La Vineyards.Photo byVa La Vineyards. Like many Pennsylvania vineyards, Va La Vineyards in Avondale is settling down after a successful year. Yet, owner and winemaker Anthony Vietri has kept the same tradition of starting harvest preparations in December, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey.
Chesco restaurant owner ordered to pay about $140,000 to employees they failed to fully compensate
According to the judgment siding with the U.S. Department of Labor, the owner of Taqueria Moroleon in Avondale failed to pay some tipped workers a cash wage and didn’t pay for training time, meeting time and overtime.
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Donna Urian, Board Chair, Greater Brandywine YMCA and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of the Greater Brandywine YMCA and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
West Chester Coat Drive Keeps Students Warm in the Winter
Keystone Volvo is keeping kids warm in West Chester. This year, 300 coats were delivered to the town’s school district for economically disadvantaged children, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The Driving Away the Cold campaign has been around since 2008 and has collectively provided over 575,000 coats to...
fssfalcon.org
Breaking News: Wawa on 17th and Arch Closed Until Further Notice
CENTER CITY, PHILADELPHIA – After school on Friday, December 2nd, many Friends Select Upper School students started their journey to Wawa to acquire snacks before the Varsity Girls Basketball Game. When they arrived, the location on 17th and Arch was being guarded by police and employees. Two such students...
Experience at Exton’s All-Fill Encourages Malvern Prep Students to ‘Double Down’ on Their Interest in Robotics
All-Fill CEO Ryan Edginton guides members of Malvern Prep's robotics team on a tour of the manufacturing company's headquarters in Exton.Photo byAll-Fill. All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery, recently welcomed nine students and two mentors from Malvern Prep’s robotics team to its headquarters to see how robotics and automation play a key role in increasing the company’s production rates and boosting its bottom line.
No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why
Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
