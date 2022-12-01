ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
MALVERN, PA
Brandywine Advisory Board grants emeritus status to 3 longtime board members

Douglas Smith, Michael Bradley and Jerry Parsons, longtime members of the Penn State Brandywine Advisory BoardPhoto byBill Tyson. The Penn State Brandywine Advisory Board has granted emeritus status to three long-serving board members who have contributed significantly to the campus’ growth and success in recent years.
Experience at Exton’s All-Fill Encourages Malvern Prep Students to ‘Double Down’ on Their Interest in Robotics

All-Fill CEO Ryan Edginton guides members of Malvern Prep's robotics team on a tour of the manufacturing company's headquarters in Exton. All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery, recently welcomed nine students and two mentors from Malvern Prep’s robotics team to its headquarters to see how robotics and automation play a key role in increasing the company’s production rates and boosting its bottom line.
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates

Donna Urian, Board Chair of YMCA Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
DeSales to Hold Executive Healthcare Leadership Information Session

DeSales University is hosting a virtual information session on Healthcare Leadership and Management programs. On Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 PM, the session will cover the DeSales Executive Leadership Certificate or the MBA with a Healthcare concentration. Attending the session allows those interested to get their application fees waived. Attendees...
Wilmington University Launches New School of Law

Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar. “The Wilmington University...
