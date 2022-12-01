Read full article on original website
VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
Brandywine Advisory Board grants emeritus status to 3 longtime board members
Douglas Smith, Michael Bradley and Jerry Parsons, longtime members of the Penn State Brandywine Advisory BoardPhoto byBill Tyson. The Penn State Brandywine Advisory Board has granted emeritus status to three long-serving board members who have contributed significantly to the campus’ growth and success in recent years.
Experience at Exton’s All-Fill Encourages Malvern Prep Students to ‘Double Down’ on Their Interest in Robotics
All-Fill CEO Ryan Edginton guides members of Malvern Prep's robotics team on a tour of the manufacturing company's headquarters in Exton. All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery, recently welcomed nine students and two mentors from Malvern Prep’s robotics team to its headquarters to see how robotics and automation play a key role in increasing the company’s production rates and boosting its bottom line.
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of YMCA Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
DeSales to Hold Executive Healthcare Leadership Information Session
DeSales University is hosting a virtual information session on Healthcare Leadership and Management programs. On Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 PM, the session will cover the DeSales Executive Leadership Certificate or the MBA with a Healthcare concentration. Attending the session allows those interested to get their application fees waived. Attendees...
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift.
Wilmington University Launches New School of Law
Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar. “The Wilmington University...
