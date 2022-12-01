Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the USTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
High School Football Coach Makes His Students Shovel Snow For Their WorkoutsBryan DijkhuizenBethel Park, PA
This Billion Dollar Pittsburgh Tech Company Is On Everyone's PhoneTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBridgeville, PA
Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel
Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Steak Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Finding the best restaurants in a new city can seem overwhelming and daunting without proper guidance. Your options might be limited if you know what kind of food you want. It can be challenging to figure out where to go if you are new to a city and don’t know anything about the local restaurants.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Police: Teenage girl shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, person of interest in custody
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, the call for a ShotSpotter alert in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue came in at 3 p.m. Police, fire and EMS crews were all called to the scene.
13 Pittsburgh-area McDonald's locations hit with Child Labor violations
A release from the Department of Labor shows 101 minor-aged workers at McDonald’s locations operated by Santonastasso enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville, were allowed to work outside of permissible hours.
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations in over 47 states recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Pennsylvania restaurant location in Bridgeville.
wtae.com
'Our whole family is devastated': Family and friends remember 4-year-old killed in shooting
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends of a young child killed in a recent shooting gathered Sunday for a vigil on the street where she was shot. "In four years she gave me more joy than most people can get in 40 years," Kirk Thompson said of his granddaughter, four-year-old Kaari Thompson, who was shot and killed Thursday night outside the Brooklyn Food Market.
Overnight crash on I-376 kills 20-year-old
A 20-year-old was killed in a car crash that happened on I-376 overnight. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on I-376 East off of 2nd Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh at around 3:18 a.m.
wtae.com
3 gunned down in midafternoon outside a McKeesport home
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police confirm three people were gunned down in the street outside of a home on Pirl Street Tuesday afternoon. Investigators were at the scene for hours, gathering evidence. Watch the breaking news report from McKeesport in the video above. McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer confirmed...
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized
NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
New Downtown Pittsburgh homeless shelter already at capacity
Second Avenue Commons, a homeless shelter that opened last week in Downtown Pittsburgh, is already at capacity, officials said. “We’re now into the overflow space, which is the cafeteria that’s downstairs,” said Dan Palka, Allegheny Health Network’s director of urban health and street medicine. Palka is...
Earthmoving begins for 1-million-square-foot warehouse in New Stanton
The future occupant of a massive warehouse proposed in New Stanton remains a mystery. But extensive earthmoving in underway at the site of what’s expected to be a more than 1 million-square-foot warehouse that a North Carolina developer estimates will cost $120 million and create about 600 jobs. SunCap...
Pedestrian struck and killed near Squirrel Hill Tunnel
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an accident along the Parkway East on Sunday night, a Pennsylvania state police spokesperson said.It happened around 10 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the highway near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.A vehicle hit a person who did not survive their injuries, state police said.The name of the person struck and killed has not been released.State police are investigating.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this week
One person who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania store this week is about to have a very merry holiday season. Earlier this week, a winning lottery ticket worth over $539k was sold to a customer at the Giant Eagle grocery store located on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.
Mysterious orange glow in Beaver County sky explained
There was an orange glow Monday in the skies above Shell’s cracker plant in Beaver County. The plant went operational two weeks ago. In a statement, the company says there was an issue with a steam generator that set off the ground flare system.
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
Mystery winner of $1.65 million lottery ticket running out of time to claim cash
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — There's a lottery ticket out there worth about $1.65 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.The winning ticket was sold at a store in North Apollo, Armstrong County. The problem is that the winner has yet to step forward, and they only have a few more weeks to claim it. On Dec. 17, 2021, someone walked into the BP Fueland along River Road and walked out with a slip of paper worth a fortune. The winning numbers are 08-12-18-31-35. Since the winning numbers popped up, no one has shown up to claim their fortune. Employees have been asking...
