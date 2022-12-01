Read full article on original website
Experience at Exton’s All-Fill Encourages Malvern Prep Students to ‘Double Down’ on Their Interest in Robotics
All-Fill CEO Ryan Edginton guides members of Malvern Prep's robotics team on a tour of the manufacturing company's headquarters in Exton. All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery, recently welcomed nine students and two mentors from Malvern Prep’s robotics team to its headquarters to see how robotics and automation play a key role in increasing the company’s production rates and boosting its bottom line.
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of YMCA Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
Neumann-Goretti’s Eric Gentry, One of Most Unique Defenders in College Football, Turned His Imposing Hight into His Greatest Strength
By his junior year at Neuman-Goretti High in Philadelphia, USC linebacker Eric Gentry grew to an impressive height of 6 feet 6, writes Ryan Kartje for the Los Angeles Times. His weight took a bit longer to catch up, and the young player soon found himself struggling to feel comfortable in his own body.
West Chester Coat Drive Keeps Students Warm in the Winter
Keystone Volvo is keeping kids warm in West Chester. This year, 300 coats were delivered to the town’s school district for economically disadvantaged children, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The Driving Away the Cold campaign has been around since 2008 and has collectively provided over 575,000 coats to...
Great Valley Community Mourns Unexpected Death of Beloved Elementary School Teacher
An elementary school in the Great Valley School District is mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of beloved first-grade teacher Jennifer Krasna. The 30-year-old Bucks County resident passed away a week after giving birth to her second son, reports Jillian Mele for 6ABC.
Four CCRES Staff Members Honored for Achievements
Alyssa was one of four CCRES staff members honored in September for outstanding achievement. Four were honored for CCRES staff achievements in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients. CCRES, based in...
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift.
Online Magazine Identifies Chester County’s Five Best Restaurants
Chester County is home to many great restaurants that should satisfy even the most demanding palates, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine. The online publication has identified these five restaurants as the best in Chester County:. Portabello’s of Kennett Square offers a variety of artisan cuisine. Chef Brett Hulbert never...
Stephen Chandler Ericson: The Story Behind ‘One Life That Made a Difference’
As the holiday season descends and doors close for a deserved pause, a friendly and welcoming essence remains infused in the schools of higher learning. Stephen Chandler Ericson never matriculated at one of the universities, colleges and trade schools that welcomes students receiving his namesake scholarship, but his mother, Laura Ericson, is convinced a little bit of her son’s spirit travels with each student.
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Penn State Brandywine Students Join County Prison Inmates in Prison Exchange Program
Eight students from Penn State Brandywine worked on a semester-long Inside-Out Program project with four incarcerated persons at the George W. Hill Correctional facility. The 12 participants in the “Inside Out” Prison Exchange Program culminated in a graduation ceremony Nov. 29. The Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program began in...
Wilmington University Launches New School of Law
Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar. “The Wilmington University...
4 Great Burger Places in Delaware
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Delaware and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
This Chester County Bookshop Among Best Indie Bookstores in Region
The gifting season is the perfect time to support your local independent bookshops, and luckily one of the best in the region is here in Chester County, write Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Reads & Company in Phoenixville has only been open for three years but...
Lamb McErlane Attorney Appointed to the Board of the Community Warehouse Project of Chester County
Kevin J. Conrad.Photo byLamb McErlane. Lamb McErlane PC attorney Kevin J. Conrad has been appointed to the Board of the Community Warehouse Project of Chester County. The mission of Community Warehouse Project of Chester County is to provide furniture and housewares to families, individuals and veterans in need at no charge.
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
Former Malvern Chick-Fil-A Employee is First Black Woman to Open Own Franchise Location in PA
Sereena Quick, a former federal probation officer and employee at Malvern Chick-Fil-A, has opened her own franchise location in North Philadelphia, writes Brian A. Saunders for Philly Voice. This makes Quick the first Black woman to own a Chick-fil-A in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Quick started her career as...
Phoenixville Kombucha Company’s New Vinegar Product is a Trip
A Phoenixville kombucha company is introducing vinegar to the family. Baba’s Brew is named after founder Olga Sorzano’s great-grandmother who brewed her own kombucha in southern Siberia, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Sorzano started the company after attending a fermentation festival in Santa Barabara in...
