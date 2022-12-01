Big Balloon Build comes to Kansas City this weekend

The Gregg/Klice Community Center in Kansas City, Missouri, has transformed into a holiday-themed toy town made entirely out of balloons.

For only the second time, the Big Balloon Build festival has come to the United States. The international event creates an immersive wonderland using balloons. The public can visit the event Thursday through Sunday by purchasing tickets to a variety of adult-only and kid-friendly options.

“The thing about balloons is that it brings joy to anyone whether you’re three or four years old or 94 years old,” said Peyton Westfall, who is cohosting the event in Kansas City with his partner Darren Huffman, who both operate Pop Culture Sculptures in the area.

To create a 10,000 square foot wonderland, Westfall and Huffman partnered with about 70 balloon artists from around the world. They will use roughly 125,000 latex balloons to create the finished product. The balloons are tied to wire and poles to remain in place.

The artists only use air, not helium to inflate the balloons. At the end of the weekend, artists will pop the balloons and give the pieces to ScrapsKC , which will either compost the biodegradable latex or create art, bags, hats and other items from the popped balloons.

“When you step back and look around, you’re so proud of yourself. It’s going to take us three days to do this, but it’s going to feel amazing,” said Julie Cylla, owner of Top Notch Balloon Creations in Northfield, Michigan.

A portion of money from ticket sales will benefit two Kansas City charities: Troost Market Collective and Operation Breakthrough .

Troost Market Collective focuses on creating an equitable landscape for entrepreneurs. It helped organize the Black Lives Matter mural program in Kansas City.

Operation Breakthrough provides educational services to children in poverty. It works with newborns to high school seniors and their families.

“It [the festival] will raise funds that will contribute to some of Kansas City’s neediest families in the fact that it’s going to help us provide stronger programming for not only our littles - which are birth to 5 years old - but also the kids there before and after school, and in high school for workforce development,” said Mary Esselman, Operation Breakthrough’s CEO.

The Gregg/Klice Community Center is located at 1600 East 17th Terrace in KCMO.

Ticket prices for the Big Balloon Build start at $10 for children and $15 for adults. Family passes are available at a discounted rate. Happy Hour prices are $30 per person and a ticket to the gala is $50. Purchase tickets online .

Thursday, December 1:



5:30 p.m. - Happy Hour for adults 21+

Friday, December 2:



9 a.m. - general admission

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Soul of Santa Holiday Market

6 p.m. - Clockwork Noel Gala and Fashion Show for adults 21+

Saturday, December 3:



9 a.m. - general admission

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Soul of Santa Holiday Market

5:30 p.m. - Happy Hour for adults 21+

Sunday, December 4:



9 a.m. - general admission

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Soul of Santa Holiday Market

