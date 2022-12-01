Read full article on original website
Donna Urian, Board Chair, Greater Brandywine YMCA and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of the Greater Brandywine YMCA and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
Lamb McErlane Attorney Appointed to the Board of the Community Warehouse Project of Chester County
Lamb McErlane PC attorney Kevin J. Conrad has been appointed to the Board of the Community Warehouse Project of Chester County. The mission of Community Warehouse Project of Chester County is to provide furniture and housewares to families, individuals and veterans in need at no charge. At Lamb McErlane, Conrad...
This Bucks County Resident is in Search of a New Kidney. Read to Learn How You Can Help
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure. A Bucks County resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to his community to help him find an eligible donor. Don Brown, a resident of Bucks County for more than...
The Alliance for Health Equity Introduces Well Being Fund to Aid Nonprofit, Grassroots Organizations
The Alliance for Health Equity has released its Well Being Fund, a new grant opportunity of general operating support for requests up to $20,000 over two years. This is an open funding opportunity for nonprofit and grassroots organizations serving Greater Coatesville.
West Chester Coat Drive Keeps Students Warm in the Winter
Keystone Volvo is keeping kids warm in West Chester. This year, 300 coats were delivered to the town’s school district for economically disadvantaged children, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The Driving Away the Cold campaign has been around since 2008 and has collectively provided over 575,000 coats to...
Four CCRES Staff Members Honored for Achievements
Alyssa was one of four CCRES staff members honored in September for outstanding achievement. Four were honored for CCRES staff achievements in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients. CCRES, based in...
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. This Dec. 8 webinar, 10 to 11 AM, will take the mystery out of payment processing and show you that there are choices, how to protect your business while saving money. Topics Covered:. Payment history...
Experience at Exton’s All-Fill Encourages Malvern Prep Students to ‘Double Down’ on Their Interest in Robotics
All-Fill CEO Ryan Edginton guides members of Malvern Prep's robotics team on a tour of the manufacturing company's headquarters in Exton. All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery, recently welcomed nine students and two mentors from Malvern Prep’s robotics team to its headquarters to see how robotics and automation play a key role in increasing the company’s production rates and boosting its bottom line.
Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center in Kennett Square Working to Better Understand New Animal Health Emergency
Photo byKimberly Paynter, WHYY. Since the first case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza was discovered in Pennsylvania, Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center has been busy doing diagnostic work to try to better understand the virus, writes Katherine Unger Baillie for Penn Today News.
Online Magazine Identifies Chester County’s Five Best Restaurants
Chester County is home to many great restaurants that should satisfy even the most demanding palates, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine. The online publication has identified these five restaurants as the best in Chester County:. Portabello’s of Kennett Square offers a variety of artisan cuisine. Chef Brett Hulbert never...
Chester County Library to Host 11th Annual Holiday Craft Fair This Saturday
Make it a homemade holiday! This is the busiest time of year. Family gatherings and finding the perfect gift for loved ones can be frustrating and stressful. With time being a precious commodity, the Chester County Library is the perfect destination to find all of your family entertainment, holiday de-stressors, and party planning ideas, as well as unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for everyone on your list!
Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Places in Pennsylvania with Most Incoming Investments
Chester County is among the places in Pennsylvania with the most incoming investments, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the counties where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAssetconsidered three main factors: business establishment growth, GDP growth, and real estate growth measured through new building permits.
Phoenixville Attorney’s Immigration Advocacy Lands Her L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Honor
A Chester County lawyer is getting national recognition for her immigration advocacy nonprofit. Phoenixville attorney Rachel Rutter founded Project Libertad in 2015, which represents immigrant children for free or at a low cost, writes Karin Mallet for 69 News.
Coatesville Woman Appointed Director of Chester County Workforce Development Board
Jeannette Roman has been named Director of Chester County’s Workforce Development Board (WDB) by Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline. Roman has worked for the WDB since 2010, most recently as the Acting Director. “The Workforce Development Board is an integral part of Chester County’s focus on...
Great Valley Community Mourns Unexpected Death of Beloved Elementary School Teacher
An elementary school in the Great Valley School District is mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of beloved first-grade teacher Jennifer Krasna. The 30-year-old Bucks County resident passed away a week after giving birth to her second son, reports Jillian Mele for 6ABC.
VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey.
As Year Comes to Close, Avondale Winery Already Gears Up for Spring Vineyard Harvest
Va La Vineyards.Photo byVa La Vineyards. Like many Pennsylvania vineyards, Va La Vineyards in Avondale is settling down after a successful year. Yet, owner and winemaker Anthony Vietri has kept the same tradition of starting harvest preparations in December, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive.
Kennett Mushroom Farm Aims to Connect, Offers Samples of All Varieties It Grows at New York Produce Show
Kennett Square-based Phillips Mushroom Farms is headed to the New York Produce Show & Conference this week to connect with customers and let them to sample all eight fresh varieties it grows, writes Keith Loria for The Produce News. “Phillips Mushroom Farms will be exhibiting this year with a display...
Philadelphia Businesses Continue Rapid Growth as City Enters Post-Covid Economic Recovery
Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.
See Which Supermarkets are the Most Popular for Chester County Shoppers
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Chester County are most likely to load their carts at these supermarkets, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
