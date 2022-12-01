Social media reacts to Joey Porter Jr.’s draft announcement
For as much as the draft announcement for Olu Fashanu shocked the NFL draft community , Joey Porter Jr. /s was expected.
The first team All-Big Ten member made it official on Wednesday that he was going to be leaving State College for the NFL and would not be playing in the team’s bowl game. For many people, he is considered the star of the Penn State defense, he is even seen by some as the best cornerback in college football as a whole.
Many people had already started their evaluations on him, honestly, NFL team’s have already finished them. All that is left is for players like Porter Jr. to perform at the combine and solidify what the tape shows them. The tape alone is great, testing numbers for him could make him one of the highest draft Penn State players since Saquon Barkley .
Here is what social media thought of the draft announcement made by Penn State’s star cornerback.
Joey Porter Jr.
https://twitter.com/jjporter_1/status/1598083327935729665
Matt Miller, ESPN
https://twitter.com/nfldraftscout/status/1598084215224307713
Brooke Pryor, ESPN
https://twitter.com/bepryor/status/1598126456835829760
Onward State
https://twitter.com/OnwardState/status/1598084337425321985
Tyler Donohue, 247 Sports
https://twitter.com/TDsTake/status/1598095266149957632
NFL Draft
https://twitter.com/NFLDraft/status/1598098927890595843
247Sports
https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1598094531206909952
Audrey Snyder, The Athletic
https://twitter.com/audsnyder4/status/1598085333077602305
Jordan Reid, ESPN
https://twitter.com/Jordan_Reid/status/1598088331333898251
Pro Football Focus
https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1598085404494032896
