Social media reacts to Joey Porter Jr.’s draft announcement

By Andrew Harbaugh
 5 days ago

For as much as the draft announcement for Olu Fashanu shocked the NFL draft community , Joey Porter Jr. /s was expected.

The first team All-Big Ten member made it official on Wednesday that he was going to be leaving State College for the NFL and would not be playing in the team’s bowl game. For many people, he is considered the star of the Penn State defense, he is even seen by some as the best cornerback in college football as a whole.

Many people had already started their evaluations on him, honestly, NFL team’s have already finished them. All that is left is for players like Porter Jr. to perform at the combine and solidify what the tape shows them. The tape alone is great, testing numbers for him could make him one of the highest draft Penn State players since Saquon Barkley .

Here is what social media thought of the draft announcement made by Penn State’s star cornerback.

Joey Porter Jr.

Matt Miller, ESPN

Brooke Pryor, ESPN

Onward State

Tyler Donohue, 247 Sports

NFL Draft

247Sports

Audrey Snyder, The Athletic

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Pro Football Focus

