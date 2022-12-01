Social media reacts to Joey Porter Jr.’s draft announcement

For as much as the draft announcement for Olu Fashanu shocked the NFL draft community , Joey Porter Jr. /s was expected.

The first team All-Big Ten member made it official on Wednesday that he was going to be leaving State College for the NFL and would not be playing in the team’s bowl game. For many people, he is considered the star of the Penn State defense, he is even seen by some as the best cornerback in college football as a whole.

Many people had already started their evaluations on him, honestly, NFL team’s have already finished them. All that is left is for players like Porter Jr. to perform at the combine and solidify what the tape shows them. The tape alone is great, testing numbers for him could make him one of the highest draft Penn State players since Saquon Barkley .

Here is what social media thought of the draft announcement made by Penn State’s star cornerback.

Joey Porter Jr.

https://twitter.com/jjporter_1/status/1598083327935729665

Matt Miller, ESPN

https://twitter.com/nfldraftscout/status/1598084215224307713

Brooke Pryor, ESPN

https://twitter.com/bepryor/status/1598126456835829760

Onward State

https://twitter.com/OnwardState/status/1598084337425321985

Tyler Donohue, 247 Sports

https://twitter.com/TDsTake/status/1598095266149957632

NFL Draft

https://twitter.com/NFLDraft/status/1598098927890595843

247Sports

https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1598094531206909952

Audrey Snyder, The Athletic

https://twitter.com/audsnyder4/status/1598085333077602305

Jordan Reid, ESPN

https://twitter.com/Jordan_Reid/status/1598088331333898251

Pro Football Focus

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1598085404494032896

