Hot pursuit, execution review, defensive awards: Down in Alabama
Mobile police are defending their policy after a short chase ended in a deadly crash early Sunday. Attorney General Steve Marshall wants the state’s lethal-injection review to get done quickly. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or...
How 155 angry white men chained Alabama to its Confederate past
Time travel in Alabama can be a dangerous thing, and we just got off on the wrong stop. This is Dexter Avenue, all right. The Alabama capitol is here but no monuments yet. The trees are sparse and behind us is a new building still called by its original name, the Second Colored Baptist Church.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Three-star class of 2023 defensive player Tyler Scott has announced his commitment date. The senior will make his collegiate decision on Dec. 21. He will choose between Michigan, Auburn, Louisville, Tennessee, USC, Texas, and Alabama. The Ga., native ranks at No. 571 nationally, No. 60 in cornerbacks, and No. 51...
Theodore’s Will James added to Alabama roster for All-Star Classic
Theodore WR/DB Will James and Ramsay OL Anthony Miles have joined the Alabama roster for this week’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. The duo replaces Alabama OL commit Ryqueze McElderry of Anniston and Tennessee commit Rickey Gibson of Hewitt-Trussville. James is a Southern Miss commit. Miles is committed to Vanderbilt. The...
Alabama father searching for ibuprofen at Dollar General likely hit by bullet that fell from ceiling
Cora Grace is celebrating her birthday today, three days later. Adam Grace is celebrating the fact that he’s alive. This is the story about a trip to Dollar General that turned into a near miss. A miss that Adam and Cora are thankful for today. It was last Friday,...
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
How Alabama compares to Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
Alabama hoops has chance to beat another No. 1-ranked team Saturday, join small club
Alabama moved up three spots to a season-high No. 8 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, but it’s the ranking of the Tide’s next opponent that is most notable. Houston remained in the top spot for a second week, setting up Alabama’s second meeting of...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Auburn Transfer Portal Live Tracker
The new era of college football is here. Like it or not, the transfer portal is a huge part of college football in 2022, and for Auburn specifically, it should prove to be beneficial. While players have already begun to announce their intent to enter the transfer portal over the...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
We saw Dr. John Kvach, the executive director of the Singing River Trail, at the Greenbrier Restaurant with Anna Clem of Athens. Looking and sounding like the Singing River Trail may be doubling its staff to two employees. State Auditor-elect Andrew Sorrell has big plans to rebuild the state auditor...
Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk
The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
Harrowing day at sea and a big sports weekend: Down in Alabama
More on the man who fell off a cruise ship and survived. A roundup of Alabama’s bowls and bowl-bound teams. A former Crimson Tide coach who has retired from coaching high school ball. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the...
Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class
Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
EV drivers face challenges in rural Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 256 electric vehicle models are coming out in the next two years, which Brewbaker Motors General Manager Erick Wicklund says is changing the car industry dramatically. While Wicklund says 2023 is projected to be a good year for EV sales, it doesn’t mean an electric vehicle...
Auburn lands 2 defenders on AP All-SEC team
A pair of Auburn defenders were named to the Associated Press All-SEC team released Monday. Edge defender Derick Hall and cornerback D.J. James were both named to the AP’s All-SEC second team, as voted on by media members throughout the conference. Hall and James were the only Auburn players recognized on this year’s AP All-SEC teams.
Speedy Alabama WR enters transfer portal
After a mostly quiet first day for Alabama in the college football transfer portal window, a second-year Alabama receiver was the first of a few big names to enter their names. JoJo Earle, a sophomore who Nick Saban once compared to Jaylen Waddle, put his name in the pot Monday...
