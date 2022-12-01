Read full article on original website
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
whcuradio.com
Lewis pulls Joly nomination as IPD chief, will reopen search
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Mayor-elect Laura Lewis has rescinded the offer of police chief to John Joly and says she’s restarting the process. In a statement Monday, Lewis said several members of the Common Council disagreed with her appointment and is removing the choice from tomorrow’s council meeting. Lewis adds she’ll soon announce a plan to reopen the search for Ithaca’s new chief of police.
whcuradio.com
Former Broome County DA pleads guilty
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — The former district attorney of Broome County has pleaded guilty to grand larceny. Stephen Cornwell admitted Monday to stealing felony case records in March 2019. Appearing in Broome County Supreme Court, Cornwell entered his plea and was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and was fined five thousand dollars.
Jon Seeber of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office retires to pursue new career in acting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Jon Seeber, is retiring after 27 years of service to pursue his next chapter of life involving his family, friends and a new career path, acting. Seeber refers to his retirement as “refocusing” to try and focus on himself more, as well as, spending […]
Update: Lewis rescinds Joly appointment to lead Ithaca Police after Common Council objections
Update, 5:45 p.m.—In the span of about 72 hours, Ithaca went from the brink of appointing a new police chief to starting all over again from square one. According to a letter sent internally to Common Council members, Mayor-Elect Laura Lewis has chosen to withdraw the appointment of Acting Chief John Joly to permanently lead the Ithaca Police Department.
$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County
111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
whcuradio.com
Phishing email scam reported in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new phishing scam in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers sending emails out attempting to get people to pay for traffic violations they claim were recorded by cameras in the city. Officials say Ithaca does not utilize traffic cameras for enforcement, nor will law enforcement solicit money over the phone.
Fired Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy sues to get job back after 1 crash, 1 DWI
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy fired after a DWI arrest and an earlier car crash wants his job back and is asking a judge to order his reinstatement. Kevin Drumm was fired in June after having his second off-duty erratic driving incident while employed as a deputy. The second time he was charged with DWI and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Broome County District Attorney Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny
A former Broome County district attorney pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in Broome County Supreme Court. According to the Schuyler County District Attorney, Stephen K. Cornwell, Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree. The case was prosecuted by the Schuyler County District Attorney's Office...
See 6 Onondaga County towns where home prices are up at least $30,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices have risen at least $30,000 from this time last year in six Onondaga County towns, including two where prices are up over $200,000. Prices are up at least $30,000 in Onondaga, Manlius, Pompey and Cicero. They’ve risen over $200,000 from this time last year in Skaneateles and Spafford, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
whcuradio.com
Health officials in Ithaca seek info about dog to rule out rabies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for information about a dog to rule out a rabies infection in Ithaca. Officials say a brown, brindle pit bull or pit mix bit someone in Stewart Park around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The dog is possibly named Chico and was being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long salt and pepper hair. If the dog can be observed to be healthy by the health officials, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
whcuradio.com
Cornell students win award for hot air balloon hotel idea
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A group of Cornell grad students hope to bring their award-winning business plan to life. Four students recently won the Sustainable Hospitality Challenge in Dubai. The Cornell Chronicle reports their plan is to create a hotel room within a hot air balloon. It would use solar panels and be carbon neutral.
whcuradio.com
TCAT wants riders to ignore posts about spring service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you see something about proposed changes in TCAT service this spring, the transit agency says ignore them. Notices have been published and placed on buses suggesting three routes would be cut and two routes would see reduced service as part of the spring schedule. Planners at TCAT say that would put more stress on drivers, so they are scrapping those plans and are going back to the drawing board.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Flu cases rise in Broome County
As finals week approaches, flu season is underway in Broome County. According to the New York State (NYS) Flu Tracker, as of the week of Nov. 20, 231 total cases of influenza type A have been confirmed in Broome County, a 76 percent increase from the week of Nov. 13. There have been 27,171 total confirmed cases in New York state, compared to only 1,137 cases at the same time last year.
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca’s gas prices fall, diesel prices rise
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices continue to fall across New York and in the Southern Tier. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s gas price this morning is three cents lower than last week. The average is $3.76. New York’s gas price averages at $3.70, down nine cents from a week ago.
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
whcuradio.com
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
