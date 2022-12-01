Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 12/5/22: Remote work, FTX, and Old Orchard Mall
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the amount of people continuing to work remotely, the latest on the Sam Bankman-Fried saga, and how 1 in 12 mortgaged homes bought in 2022 are now underwater. Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s...
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/3/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, Kari Kohler with the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who warned you to beware of furnace fraud. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can turn a jetted tub into a soaker tub. Then, Kari Kohler of the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker joins the show to talk about the current real estate market and why now is a good time to sell. Jeremy and Judy Hogel join the show to answer question and share memories of Mega Pro’s Joe with the crew.
wgnradio.com
Here are some holiday gifts that could improve your health
Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discusses the increase in COVID and flu rates in Chicago, how to know if you’re sick, his recommendations for over-the-counter medications, and how many times you can wear a disposable mask. He also shared details about gifts that could benefit someone’s health, like a laptop stand, foam roller, water filters, and health trackers.
wgnradio.com
Chicago is voted the ‘rattiest city’, Dr. Natalie Marks explains why this matters if you have dog
We’re talking kittens so I dare listeners not to smile. Sally Bahner, author of The Art of Raising A Kitten is apparently a kitten artist. Speaking of kittens, to make you smile, Steve’s own kitty, Groucho has a TikTok page, Groucho_thefunnycat. Again, Chicago is the rattiest city in...
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
wgnradio.com
Chicago Star Media is going digital next year
Candace Jordan of Chicago Star Media joins Rick Kogan to talk about how the company will be going digital in 2023. Later, Candace expresses her excitement for the holidays as she talks about Christmas and holiday events.
wlsam.com
Mayor Lightfoot announces nearly $40 million in city grants for Chicago neighborhoods
The Mayor joins political reporter Mallory Vor Broker for a 1-on-1 interview to discuss the third round of community development grants as part of the Chicago Recovery Plan to provide support to local businesses and nonprofit organizations still struggling post-pandemic. More than 60 projects were awarded grants ranging from about $12,000 to $5 million. They also discuss the community meeting that happened this week on the temporary casino at Medinah Temple, the Mayor traveling to high-crime neighborhoods and indicted Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Hospital Demolition Draws Closer
(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
Cook County property tax hike riles homeowners: ‘What would constitute such a big increase?’
Delayed bills were posted online about two weeks ago.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting
South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
wgnradio.com
Paul Lisnek: Out of the gate, into the mayoral race
WGN-TV Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joins his very dear friend Steve Dale for some analysis regarding the Chicago Mayoral race and the various contenders. Also, Steve and Paul are back at their ice-cream war of favorite flavors. The ice-cream that sells the most before the end of the year wins, and a donation will be made to Anti Cruelty Society. You can help by making donations here.
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where
The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
Search turns up gun in student's locker at Richards High School in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A gun was found in a student's locker Friday at Richards High School in Oak Lawn.Richards High School Principal Dr. Michael Jacobson said in a notice to parent that during fourth period, a student's locker was searched because of a strong smell of marijuana.A handgun was found in the student's coat in the locker, Jacobson wrote.The student was found, searched, and arrested, and "will no longer be on our campus," Jacobson continued.Several other students' lockers were searched, but nothing else was found, Jacobson wrote. He said there was no reason to believe the gun was brought on campus to be used, but a student's intention is never known – and thus, the discovery will be treated "with full severity."The school also increased police presence for the rest of the day Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Dekalb mom makes it to final rounds of 'Fab Over 40' contest
The "Fab Over 40" contest recognizes one lucky woman over the age of 40 while also supporting breast cancer awareness. The winner gets a two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 and a spa-cation of a lifetime.
fox32chicago.com
Tinley Park Christmas house lights up the night
Featuring more than 200,000 holiday lights and hundreds of figurines, the Tinley Park Christmas house continues to grow. The popular holiday display will light up for the first time this season.
Comments / 0