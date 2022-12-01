ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery

From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
CHICAGO, IL
Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/3/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, Kari Kohler with the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who warned you to beware of furnace fraud. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can turn a jetted tub into a soaker tub. Then, Kari Kohler of the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker joins the show to talk about the current real estate market and why now is a good time to sell. Jeremy and Judy Hogel join the show to answer question and share memories of Mega Pro’s Joe with the crew.
CHICAGO, IL
Here are some holiday gifts that could improve your health

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discusses the increase in COVID and flu rates in Chicago, how to know if you’re sick, his recommendations for over-the-counter medications, and how many times you can wear a disposable mask. He also shared details about gifts that could benefit someone’s health, like a laptop stand, foam roller, water filters, and health trackers.
Chicago Star Media is going digital next year

Candace Jordan of Chicago Star Media joins Rick Kogan to talk about how the company will be going digital in 2023. Later, Candace expresses her excitement for the holidays as she talks about Christmas and holiday events.
Mayor Lightfoot announces nearly $40 million in city grants for Chicago neighborhoods

The Mayor joins political reporter Mallory Vor Broker for a 1-on-1 interview to discuss the third round of community development grants as part of the Chicago Recovery Plan to provide support to local businesses and nonprofit organizations still struggling post-pandemic. More than 60 projects were awarded grants ranging from about $12,000 to $5 million. They also discuss the community meeting that happened this week on the temporary casino at Medinah Temple, the Mayor traveling to high-crime neighborhoods and indicted Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.
Hospital Demolition Draws Closer

(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting

South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
Paul Lisnek: Out of the gate, into the mayoral race

WGN-TV Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joins his very dear friend Steve Dale for some analysis regarding the Chicago Mayoral race and the various contenders. Also, Steve and Paul are back at their ice-cream war of favorite flavors. The ice-cream that sells the most before the end of the year wins, and a donation will be made to Anti Cruelty Society. You can help by making donations here.
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour

East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
CHICAGO, IL
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where

The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
ILLINOIS STATE
Search turns up gun in student's locker at Richards High School in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A gun was found in a student's locker Friday at Richards High School in Oak Lawn.Richards High School Principal Dr. Michael Jacobson said in a notice to parent that during fourth period, a student's locker was searched because of a strong smell of marijuana.A handgun was found in the student's coat in the locker, Jacobson wrote.The student was found, searched, and arrested, and "will no longer be on our campus," Jacobson continued.Several other students' lockers were searched, but nothing else was found, Jacobson wrote. He said there was no reason to believe the gun was brought on campus to be used, but a student's intention is never known – and thus, the discovery will be treated "with full severity."The school also increased police presence for the rest of the day Friday.
OAK LAWN, IL

