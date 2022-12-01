ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Kyron Drones transfer: 'Keep an eye on' TCU for Baylor football QB

Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones figures to have plenty of suitors after he decided to enter the transfer portal. And 247Sports’ Clint Brewster reported this week on Twitter that he might not go far for his next destination, tweeting, “I’m told TCU is a school to keep an eye on for Baylor transfer QB Kyron Drones.”
A look at the North Texas opening

The last three North Texas head coaches to leave Denton with a .500 or better record are Hayden Fry, Jerry Moore and Seth Littrell. Fry and Moore are in the College Football Hall of Fame, and Littrell was shown the door on Sunday. That juxtaposition encapsulates where North Texas finds...
College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game

Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
What Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the Big 12 Championship

This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. On the goal line stand... "I just think that was great execution, just overall by just the defense. We talked about situations like that. Just happened to bow up. And that's what championship games come down to, just somebody making an extra play, especially on defense. I'm so proud of those guys. That's a statement right there. We always say the mob, mob mentality. It don't get no more better than that, on the goal line for the game, almost."
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings: Max Duggan punches his ticket to NYC

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan may have clinched a ticket to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City after his showing in the Big 12 Championship Game. Conference Championship Weekend has concluded, and there was no shortage of drama. In fact, the results actually created legitimate confusion as to what the College Football Playoff could look like this year.
Four down and two more to go

What started as a back-and-forth bout between the teams ended in victory for the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears against the Melissa Cardinals in last week’s UIL State Quarterfinal game. Once the team was able gain their momentum after a game changing interception, the Golden Bears were ready to bring it on home.
College football world reacts to insane playoff decision

Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
University of North Texas Fires Football Coach Seth Littrell

Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship...
Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success

While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
Duncanville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bishop Lynch High School basketball team will have a game with Duncanville High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Farrah Moser, 41, of Weatherford

Farrah Moser, 41, of Weatherford, Texas passed away on November 25 th, 2022. Farrah was born on December 13,1980 to Pamela Pierce and Jerry Wharton in Grand Prairie, Texas. She graduated Valedictorian of her class from Jacksboro High School. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University. She married Shane Paul Moser on March 13, 2004, in Brownwood, Texas.
Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman hinges on gun

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Atatiana Jefferson was holding a gun but never raised it to point at the white police officer who fatally shot her through a rear window of her Texas home, the Black woman’s 11-year-old nephew testified at the officer’s murder trial Monday. The officer's defense attorney said the boy said otherwise immediately after the shooting.
