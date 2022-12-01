This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. On the goal line stand... "I just think that was great execution, just overall by just the defense. We talked about situations like that. Just happened to bow up. And that's what championship games come down to, just somebody making an extra play, especially on defense. I'm so proud of those guys. That's a statement right there. We always say the mob, mob mentality. It don't get no more better than that, on the goal line for the game, almost."

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO