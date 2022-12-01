Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college historyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Family-Owned, Haystack Burgers opens Preston Hollow Monday, Dec 12thSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
247Sports
Kyron Drones transfer: 'Keep an eye on' TCU for Baylor football QB
Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones figures to have plenty of suitors after he decided to enter the transfer portal. And 247Sports’ Clint Brewster reported this week on Twitter that he might not go far for his next destination, tweeting, “I’m told TCU is a school to keep an eye on for Baylor transfer QB Kyron Drones.”
footballscoop.com
A look at the North Texas opening
The last three North Texas head coaches to leave Denton with a .500 or better record are Hayden Fry, Jerry Moore and Seth Littrell. Fry and Moore are in the College Football Hall of Fame, and Littrell was shown the door on Sunday. That juxtaposition encapsulates where North Texas finds...
Gary Patterson Has Message For TCU, Takes Shot At Ohio State
If TCU wants to leave no doubt that it belongs in the College Football Playoff, it needs to defeat Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship. During the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the big game.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials miss blatant call on crucial 4th down in Big 12 Championship
There was an interesting call that took place in the Big 12 Championship game. Officials didn’t seem to catch an obvious false start penalty on Kansas State during the first half. The Wildcats ended up scoring on the same play after the no-call. Kansas State QB Will Howard threw...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game
Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
What Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. On the goal line stand... "I just think that was great execution, just overall by just the defense. We talked about situations like that. Just happened to bow up. And that's what championship games come down to, just somebody making an extra play, especially on defense. I'm so proud of those guys. That's a statement right there. We always say the mob, mob mentality. It don't get no more better than that, on the goal line for the game, almost."
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings: Max Duggan punches his ticket to NYC
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan may have clinched a ticket to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City after his showing in the Big 12 Championship Game. Conference Championship Weekend has concluded, and there was no shortage of drama. In fact, the results actually created legitimate confusion as to what the College Football Playoff could look like this year.
K12@Dallas
Four down and two more to go
What started as a back-and-forth bout between the teams ended in victory for the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears against the Melissa Cardinals in last week’s UIL State Quarterfinal game. Once the team was able gain their momentum after a game changing interception, the Golden Bears were ready to bring it on home.
Kansas State Coach Makes His Thoughts On TCU's Playoff Odds Clear
Chris Klieman earned the biggest win of his career at Kansas State this Saturday, leading his team to a win over TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime to lift Kansas State over TCU. This weekend's game marked TCU's first loss of the season.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane playoff decision
Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
University of North Texas Fires Football Coach Seth Littrell
Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship...
fortworthreport.org
Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success
While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
Duncanville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Bishop Lynch High School basketball team will have a game with Duncanville High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Fort Worth’s own TCU Horned Frogs may have lost the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, but going to the College Football Playoff is still happening, and that isn’t the only thing worth celebrating in Cow Town. The Texas Lottery reports a $1...
koxe.com
Farrah Moser, 41, of Weatherford
Farrah Moser, 41, of Weatherford, Texas passed away on November 25 th, 2022. Farrah was born on December 13,1980 to Pamela Pierce and Jerry Wharton in Grand Prairie, Texas. She graduated Valedictorian of her class from Jacksboro High School. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University. She married Shane Paul Moser on March 13, 2004, in Brownwood, Texas.
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
newschannel6now.com
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman hinges on gun
FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Atatiana Jefferson was holding a gun but never raised it to point at the white police officer who fatally shot her through a rear window of her Texas home, the Black woman’s 11-year-old nephew testified at the officer’s murder trial Monday. The officer's defense attorney said the boy said otherwise immediately after the shooting.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 1