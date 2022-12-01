LOWER FREDERICK PA – A $57,230 grant, awarded to the Lower Frederick Fire Company from the state’s local municipal relief fund, will help pay to support equipment vital to local volunteers who fight fires within and beyond the township’s borders. A symbolic check for that amount was presented Monday (Dec. 5, 2022) to fire company representatives by 70th House District Rep. Matt Bradford (at top).

