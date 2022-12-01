Read full article on original website
Related
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was reportedly hit by two different cars in Prince William County Monday. Editor's Note: The video above covers a similar dead crash in Maryland. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the...
Pedestrian, 36, Fatally Struck By Two Cars In Prince William County
A 36-year-old man walking in the highway was struck and killed by two vehicles in Prince William County, authorities said.The man was in the northbound lanes of Richmond Highway near Russell road in Quantico when he was hit by a 2010 BMW 5 heading south, and then another car while he laid in the ro…
fox5dc.com
Family remembers Prince George's County man who overdosed on knock-off prescription pills
A Maryland family whose loved one recently overdosed on fentanyl-laced prescription pills is warning the public about the counterfeit drug circulating throughout Prince George's County. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to Prince George's County police about their effort to warn residents about the deadly drug.
Maryland man trying to save woman killed after multivehicle hit-and-run
A man was killed after three vehicles struck him in a hit-and-run near Washington, D.C., Sunday morning.
NBC Washington
Man Dies After Being Stuck Three Times on I-95 in Prince George's County
A man died after he was hit three times on Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County on Sunday, and police say two of the drivers fled the scene. Authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. Maryland State Police said they were called at...
bethesdamagazine.com
Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River
Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River. Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release. According to the police, officials responded to reports of...
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
Prince William County police searching for 2 men suspected of stealing car, striking police cruiser
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County police officers are searching for two men who stole a vehicle and struck a police vehicle before escaping Monday morning. Police were called to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas, Virginia, just before 7 a.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle...
mymcmedia.org
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring
Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
19-year-old shot in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 of Battleview Parkway in the Manassas area at around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a shooting.
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
Suspects At Large After Man Found Shot To Death In Southeast DC, Police Say
Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was found shot to death in a Southeast Washington, DC home on Sunday night.Southeast resident Marjai Wimbush was discovered shot and killed in the 4200 block of 4th Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, investigators announced on Monday a…
Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police Say
Officials confirmed that the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling through Northeast has died from injuries sustained when the load he was carrying on his 18-wheeler shifted into the driver’s compartment and trapped him.At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, DC Fire and EMS crews responded t…
Police investigating driver who tailgated, pointed handgun at cars in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident where a motorist tailgated and pointed a handgun at other drivers in Frederick County, Maryland. Officers were notified by the victim about the incident just after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. The victim told police that the incident happened while driving westbound on Routes 340 and 15 near Mount Zion Road, according to a Maryland State Police press release.
Man found dead in car in Potomac River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
23-year-old hit by 3 cars, left dead on I-95 after pulling woman from roadway
COLUMBIA, Md. — A 23-year-old from Columbia, Maryland was attempting to pull a woman out of the roadway on I-95 Sunday morning when a car ran him over, followed by another car and ultimately, a third. Maryland State Police troopers headed to the scene in the area of southbound...
Historic Black church burglarized, vandalized, suspects caught on camera
POTOMAC, Md. — After surveillance video captured suspects forcing their way into a historic Potomac, Maryland church and vandalizing property, Montgomery County police are asking for the public's help finding those responsible. The Friday, Nov. 25 incident happened at the Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church on Seven...
Police: Woman with child in car charged with DUI following traffic stop in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman who drove through a red light while swerving her vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, was allegedly intoxicated with a child in the car, authorities said. On Nov. 30, Prince William County officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Smoketown Road in...
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1