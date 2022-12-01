ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring

Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Police investigating driver who tailgated, pointed handgun at cars in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident where a motorist tailgated and pointed a handgun at other drivers in Frederick County, Maryland. Officers were notified by the victim about the incident just after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. The victim told police that the incident happened while driving westbound on Routes 340 and 15 near Mount Zion Road, according to a Maryland State Police press release.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Man found dead in car in Potomac River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
POOLESVILLE, MD
Historic Black church burglarized, vandalized, suspects caught on camera

POTOMAC, Md. — After surveillance video captured suspects forcing their way into a historic Potomac, Maryland church and vandalizing property, Montgomery County police are asking for the public's help finding those responsible. The Friday, Nov. 25 incident happened at the Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church on Seven...
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
