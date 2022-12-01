ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Breezy, beautiful evening

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs
 5 days ago
A cold front cleared Southwest Florida early today and kicked up the winds across the region.

The wind has been sustained in the teens with gusts in the 20s.

The wind will slightly slow down late tonight but kick back up tomorrow.

The front that moved through was a weak front and will not cool temperatures off substantially.

Highs will continue to be in the lower 80s through the weekend.

However, the dew points will drop more as we get into the weekend making it quite comfortable for those outdoor weekend plans.

Fort Myers, FL
