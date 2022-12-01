Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga.’s U.S. Senate runoff election
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia voters will head to the polls to make their final decision in the U.S. Senate runoff race on Tuesday. The highly anticipated runoff race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will be decided. As always, make sure to grab your ID. If you voted in...
wtoc.com
Ga. DOT to stop construction on certain days for holiday travel
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is coming quick and if you are already starting to plan your holiday travel — the Georgia Department of Transportation has a few things for you to keep in mind. As a little holiday gift, if you will, the DOT says there are days...
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
wtoc.com
Founder of Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit filed by parent of Uvalde shooting victim
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The founder of Georgia gun maker Daniel Defense is responding to a lawsuit blaming the company for negligence in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. The 76-page lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims Daniel Defense violated the Federal Trade Commission Act by marketing AR-style rifles to young and isolated men through product placements on social media and video games.
Comments / 0