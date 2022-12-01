ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga.’s U.S. Senate runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia voters will head to the polls to make their final decision in the U.S. Senate runoff race on Tuesday. The highly anticipated runoff race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will be decided. As always, make sure to grab your ID. If you voted in...
Founder of Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit filed by parent of Uvalde shooting victim

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The founder of Georgia gun maker Daniel Defense is responding to a lawsuit blaming the company for negligence in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. The 76-page lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims Daniel Defense violated the Federal Trade Commission Act by marketing AR-style rifles to young and isolated men through product placements on social media and video games.

