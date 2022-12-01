Moths in food. Roaches everywhere. Midlands restaurants with the worst November inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Midlands in November, from moths in food containers to kitchens full of roach activity. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Lexington and Richland counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in November.

China Dragon II at 130 Forum Drive in Richland

China Dragon II had an inspection on Nov. 1 and got a 70% C grade.

An inspector observed fly activity in the kitchen and ant activity in the dining room area. The inspector also saw raw chicken on a stick being stored above cooked shrimp in the prep top cooler across from the cook line.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Also seen was food stored in trash and grocery style bags in freezers throughout the facility. Rusted shelving was seen throughout the kitchen, along with buildup on sides of equipment.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Nov. 7 and got an A grade.

EL Jimador Restaurant at 715 Fashion Drive in Richland

EL Jimador had an inspection on Nov. 10 and got a 71% C grade.

An inspector observed steak, ground beef and shrimp thawing in a sink without running water. Also observed was employees not washing hands between tasks and condensation in the walk-in cooler dripping onto an open container of lettuce.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Nov. 16 and got an A grade.

Fazoli’s at 7621 Two Notch Road in Richland

Fazoli’s had two followup inspections in November, the latest on Nov. 22, both of which earned C grades. The initial inspection was in October.

An inspector has repeatedly observed rodent activity throughout the facility that has not been corrected. Also, observed wet residue, feces and chewed up sugar packets under the soda machine.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Don Tequilas Cantina and Grill at 114 Afton Ct. in Lexington

Don Tequilas had an inspection on Nov. 1 and got a 78% C grade.

An inspector observed moths in a container of food product. Also observed was certain foods not being cooled properly.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Nov. 11 and got an A grade.

Flaming Grill Supreme Buffet at 115 Afton Ct. in Lexington

Flaming Grill had an inspection on Nov. 3 and got a 70% C grade.

An inspector observed dead roaches throughout the prep area and underneath the hibachi line. Flies were also observed in the prep area, along with roach activity inside equipment and on the floor near a drain.

The inspector also saw employees not washing hands between points of contamination, raw eggs stored over ready to eat food and certain foods not being cooled properly.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Nov. 17 and got an A grade.

Koi Asian Fusion Cuisine at 1237 Chapin Road in Lexington

Koi had an inspection on Nov. 3 and got an 80% C grade.

An inspector observed an employee handling ready to eat food with bare hands and an employee rinsing hands instead of washing. Also observed was the dish washing machine not sanitizing and dishes with buildup stored as clean.

Boxed single service items were seen stored under the wastewater line of the hand sink. Pooled grease was seen on the ground.

A required followup inspection was held on Nov. 8 and the restaurant earned an A grade.