WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers want to bring new apartments and businesses to over seven acres on the east bank of the Cape Fear River. But the land could also bring much-needed transportation changes to the city. Now, the Wilmington Planning Commission must decide whether the land should go toward industrial use or be rezoned for a more “aesthetically pleasing” development that could enhance the southern end of the city’s downtown area.

17 HOURS AGO