Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Developers want land proposed in rail realignment project rezoned for residential use
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers want to bring new apartments and businesses to over seven acres on the east bank of the Cape Fear River. But the land could also bring much-needed transportation changes to the city. Now, the Wilmington Planning Commission must decide whether the land should go toward industrial use or be rezoned for a more “aesthetically pleasing” development that could enhance the southern end of the city’s downtown area.
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Celebration brings holiday revelers to Riverfront Park in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a weekend of celebration brings holiday revelers to downtown Wilmington – for the Live Oak Bank Pavilion tree lighting. The excitement in the air, as the City of Wilmington, opened a synthetic ice skating rink to the public. Marian Doherty works for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
villagebhi.org
Wilmington Harbor Maintenance Project Starting Soon
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted with Marinex Construction to provide maintenance dredging of the Wilmington harbor inner ocean bar. Approximately 1,000,000 cubic yards of the dredged material will be placed on South Beach on Bald Head Island. The dredge Savannah arrived Wednesday afternoon and is located near Battery Island. Yesterday, Village staff had a pre-construction meeting with representatives from the Corps and Marinex Construction. If the weather cooperates, Marinex should start pumping sand on South Beach in approximately nine days.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holiday Flee at Brooklyn Arts Center back this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A holiday tradition of Downtown Wilmington has returned for the weekend. The Holiday Flea at the BAC, better known as Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts Center, kicked off on Friday and will continue through Sunday. This event has gone on for over a decade. There are 54...
WECT
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
columbuscountynews.com
Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade Gallery
Santa Claus is coming to Lake Waccamaw, and the annual Christmas parade is the perfect way to usher in jolly ole Saint Nick. The precession included local first responders, churches, residents, and even a few beauty queens. Mr. Eddie Pierce was this year's parade marshal. Pierce is a fan favorite...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
WECT
New Hanover Co. school board to discuss improvement plans at certain schools
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans for improvements at low performing schools is on the agenda for the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The twelve schools identified as low performance for the purposes of the document are Edwin A. Alderman, Blair, College Park, Forest Hills Global, Freeman, Snipes and Wrightsboro Elementary, Holly Shelter, Myrtle Grove and Williston Middle, and International School at Gregory.
1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
WECT
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff McMahon sworn in for fourth term
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon was sworn in for his fourth term on Monday morning, Dec. 5. “Over 400 Deputies were sworn in along with Detention Officers, Professional Staff, and VIPER Volunteers. Sheriff McMahon wants to thank every agency that attended and helped cover emergency calls and schools this morning making it possible for our Deputies to be present,” said the NHC Sheriff’s Office in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland’s Founders Park transformed into magical wonderland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park turned into a magical wonderland over the weekend. Saturday’s grand illumination event kicked off Leland’s holiday season. Mayor Brenda Bozeman and Santa helped flip the switch to light up the brightly colored Christmas tree located in the center of the park.
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
African Americans recognized for contributions to Wilmington Community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Three African Americans were recognized over the weekend for their contributions to the Wilmington community. The City Of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History hosted its 4th annual Living Legends Awards Banquet on Saturday, at the City Hall Council Chambers – for the honorees who have shown outstanding leadership.
foxwilmington.com
Carolina Beach hosts annual Island of Lights flotilla
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The waterways around Carolina Beach were filled with holiday cheer Saturday night as more than 20 decorated boats took part in the Island of Lights flotilla. The winner for Best Overall Boat went to Jeremy Vines for his “Welcome to Whoville” themed boat. Vines...
bladenonline.com
Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction
Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., December 13, 2022 to keep property from auction.
foxwilmington.com
MISSING: 61-year-old Sandra Jones last seen in Northchase area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for over a week. Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. She was last seen on Enterprise Drive in the Northchase neighborhood. Jones...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Aaron Herring out as Columbus County Chief Deputy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More changes in the upper ranks of the Columbus County Sheriff”s Office. Aaron Herring is no longer Chief Deputy. According to a Columbus County personnel action form, Herring is now Court Deputy, effective December 2nd. The change comes nearly two weeks after Herring was suspended without pay. Herring’s suspension went into effect November 22nd, and he was due to return to work today.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0