Crypto Winter appears to have more longevity than just a passing season. A year after Bitcoin reached an all-time high, topping US$68,000, the collapse of FTX last month sent the OG of the crypto world tumbling to less than one-third of its former price, and the total crypto market cap is more than 15% down since the crypto exchange’s bust. But as the chill spreads and the market struggles, for some investors, the time is right to take reach for their wallets and build for the next cycle.

1 DAY AGO