Markets: Bitcoin, crypto top 10 retreat with equities on signs of inflation uptick in U.S.
Bitcoin dipped below US$17,000 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, as Ether and most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies lost ground. The retreat came as another U.S. indicator suggested inflation remains a risk to the economy. Litecoin bucked the trend, continuing to benefit from a tie-up with MoneyGram International Inc.
Cold comfort: Is Crypto Winter the right time to invest in Web3?
Crypto Winter appears to have more longevity than just a passing season. A year after Bitcoin reached an all-time high, topping US$68,000, the collapse of FTX last month sent the OG of the crypto world tumbling to less than one-third of its former price, and the total crypto market cap is more than 15% down since the crypto exchange’s bust. But as the chill spreads and the market struggles, for some investors, the time is right to take reach for their wallets and build for the next cycle.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Polkadot is biggest loser in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether declined in Asian trading on Tuesday afternoon. All other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies retreated, with the largest decline seen in Polkadot. Bitcoin dropped 1.92% over the past 24 hours and was trading at US$17,021 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether decreased 2.97% to US$1,262, according to CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin mining difficulty drops more than 7% as cash crunch hits miners
The Bitcoin mining difficulty level adjusted down 7.32% on Tuesday in Asia, the sharpest fall since July 2021, with many companies in the industry facing a cash shortage as energy costs rise and Bitcoin prices have been pushed even lower following the collapse of the FTX exchange last month. Bitcoin...
US stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252 points, or 0.7%, to 33,693 and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%.
Hong Kong’s race to launch first crypto-linked ETF begins
Three Hong Kong-based asset management firms have applied for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, for retail investors. Fast facts. CSOP Asset Management, Samsung Asset Management and Mirae Asset Global Investments have submitted their ETF applications to the Securities and Futures Commission...
Wemade in talks with Binance for custody of WEMIX cryptocurrency
Wemade Co. Ltd. said it is in talks to have Binance Institutional Services take custody of its native cryptocurrency, WEMIX, amid the South Korean blockchain game maker’s legal dispute with local cryptocurrency exchanges. Fast facts. Wemade said in an updated statement: “WEMIX Foundation is in close communication with the...
Facebook is so opposed to paying publishers for news it is threatening to boot ‘content users don’t want to see’ off the platform altogether
After nearly monopolizing the online news market, Facebook now says it might cut loose “content users don’t want to see and that’s not a meaningful source of revenue.”
NRG Energy puts big money on smart-home acquisition
The Texas-based energy provider said its investing in its consumer-based growth strategy with the acquisition.
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx cuts 40% of jobs amid fallout from FTX collapse
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx Pty Ltd cut 90 staff members — or 40% of its workforce — to prepare for a “worst-case scenario” in the market from the collapse of FTX.com, according to a company announcement on Dec. 5. Fast facts. In the announcement, Swyftx co-founder...
Innovation vs Regulation
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – December 5, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. The collapse of FTX has rightfully raised questions for regulators everywhere. On one hand, clamping down on crypto may ultimately mean fewer risks in the future – but it might also be at the cost of innovation.
Will the next wave of FTX victims be unwitting tax cheats?
The recent fallout of FTX not only took the Web3 industry but the whole world by surprise. This catastrophic event affected approximately 1.2 million people worldwide and might have set the industry back by several years in terms of adoption. After what happened, many consumers might have lost confidence in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and it’s hard to blame them.
Oil hits lowest since January on creeping economic uncertainty
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global oil prices slid to their lowest since January on Tuesday, extending a downward trend as growing concerns about global demand offset any bullish effects from an EU-led price cap on Russian oil sales.
NFTs ruled virtual property in China, its sales protected by law
The Hangzhou Internet Court has ruled that non-fungible tokens (NFT) are virtual properties protected by law, according to the court’s summary of a recent case posted on its official Wechat account on Nov. 29. Fast facts. Located in China’s southeastern province of Zhejiang, the Hangzhou Internet Court is the...
Majority of ‘wealthy’ South Koreans say no plan to invest in crypto, cite lack of trust
The majority (58.3%) of South Koreans with assets of at least 1 billion Korean won (US$760,000) said they don’t plan to invest in cryptocurrencies, with most expressing distrust of digital currency exchanges, according to a survey by a think tank in South Korea’s KB Financial Group Inc. Fast...
