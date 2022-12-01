ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

92.7 WOBM

For Sale! An Entire Block in this Magnificent Jersey Shore Beach Town

What? How can this even be possible? It's true. Do you want to own a block on the Jersey Shore? I didn't even know this was possible. According to nj.com, it's for sale right now in beautiful Avalon. Now, you can only imagine how expensive this would be, but it's for sale from cbredealflow.com. This block has been owned and operated for almost thirty years and now it's up for sale. CLICK HERE to check out the block for sale.
AVALON, NJ
One of the Most Beautiful Towns at Christmas Time in New Jersey

It is less than three weeks until Christmas and families are looking for fantastic places to visit this holiday season and take in the beautiful spots that are on display here in the Garden State. It's no surprise this town is on my list of most beautiful at Christmas time in New Jersey.
A Fantastic Night in Toms River to Light the Township Christmas Tree

It was a fantastic night in Downtown Toms River, for the annual lighting of the Toms River Township Christmas tree. It was a big crowd downtown and the chilly weather made it perfect for Santa's arrival. The event was hosted by the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District and Toms River. Toms River Mayor Mo Hill was on hand along with Bob Shea and other members of the Township council to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus and light the big courtyard Christmas tree.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Magic, Sparkle, and the Grinch at this Decorated House in Toms River, NJ

I love the Christmas lights in my neighborhood and every neighborhood in Ocean County. I love checking out different Christmas lights in all towns. I pretty much stay in Ocean County when we're driving around. This past weekend, the lights came alive in my neighborhood of Bayville. This year more...
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home

BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
BRICK, NJ
Iconic Philly cheesesteak shop set to open in NJ

CHERRY HILL — Thinly chopped ribeye steak topped with melted cheese served on a hoagie roll with fried onions or peppers. This is an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Good news. One of Philadelphia’s most iconic cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lindenwold teen, 14, shot to death leaving NJ birthday party

CAMDEN — A teenager is dead after being shot outside of a building where he had just attended a birthday party. The 14-year-old victim from Lindenwold was found at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue by Camden cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired. He had been injured by gunshot wounds and was unconscious, according to Camden County prosecutors and police.
Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
I’m a Little Surprised, You Want This Restaurant in Brick, NJ

Recently, we've heard rumors about the possibility of Brick getting a Texas Roadhouse, have you heard this?. I saw it this past weekend on a couple of posts in the Brick Community on Facebook. Will Brick get a Texas Roadhouse where the old Quaker Steak & Lube was?. Our closest...
NJ animal shelter offers free adoptions all month long

WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?. The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December. “The love and affection of a new furry companion...
Toms River North defeats Passaic Tech to win NJ Group 5 state title and complete historic undefeated season

PISCATAWAY -- On Sunday evening at Rutgers University, Toms River North completed one of the most remarkable seasons in Shore Conference football history. With three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Micah Ford, an outstanding defensive performance, and a title-clinching touchdown run by junior running back Josh Moore in the final minutes, Toms River North defeated Passaic Tech, 28-7, to win the inaugural Group 5 state championship at SHI Stadium.
