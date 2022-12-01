Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant announces retirement
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker honored Sgt. Atterbury for her exemplary service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on her last day.
USPS offers $50K reward after armed thieves rob NJ mail carriers, steal postal keys
Authorities issued a holiday mail alert after several mail carries were robbed in New Jersey in recent weeks.
Passaic County Pedophile Who Tried To Get Victim To Change Story Gets 30 Years Without Parole
UPDATE: A convicted pedophile from Clifton must spend the next 30 years in prison before he’ll be eligible for parole for sexually assaulting a child over the course of several years. Alfredo Hernandez-Sanchez, 36, was convicted by jurors in Paterson this past April of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as...
morrisfocus.com
Two Officers Graduated from Morris County Basic Police Class
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Newly Hired Police Officer Brandon Law and Police Officer Sean Coleman recently graduated from the Morris County 99th Basic Police Class. Both Officers will be assigned to the patrol division, where they will begin their Field Training Program. The sworn officers, along with the civilian staff...
Monroe County man charged with attempted homicide
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing attempted homicide charges. Troopers say Benjamin Stitt of Cresco went to the state police barracks on Friday to report a shooting. According to troopers, Stitt fired shots at a vehicle along Clarks Road in Price Township. A 38-year-old...
Police: Man charged with threatening bar patrons with gun
WILKES-BARRE — City police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun inside the vehicle of a Northampton County man accused of threatening fou
Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide
PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
Skeletal remains found in 1988 identified as NJ teen girl missing since 1972
Fifty years after her death, a New Jersey teenager’s remains have been identified, authorities announced Monday.
New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972
FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
More info released in Monroe County deadly crash
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly crash occurred Sunday night in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash that happened on State Route 611 and State Route 715 in Tannersville. Police say […]
wrnjradio.com
Electric bill scam: Hackettstown woman scammed out of nearly $1K after sending money to scammer
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A man who posed as a Jersey Central Power and Light representative scammed a Hackettstown woman out of $985.74, police said. A 75-year-old woman received a phone call on Saturday from a person saying he was from Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) and that she owed $492.92 for her electric bill. The victim was told to purchase a money card and she then provide the pin number to the person, police said.
Police: Fair Lawn DWI Pursuit Ends In Paramus Crash
An intoxicated driver crashed in Paramus during a brief Fair Lawn police pursuit, authorities said. Officer Brad Pindyck tried to pull over the Mercedes Benz on Paramus Road after it passed him twice at slow speeds on eastbound Route 4 near Saddle River Road around midnight Saturday, Dec. 3, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
Hunterdon County Pair Found With 9 Guns, Thousands In Meth, LSD, Shrooms During K9 Raid: NJSP
Two accused Hunterdon County narcotics dealers were slapped with drug and weapons charges after a two-month investigation led to the discovery of nine firearms and thousands in meth, LSD, and other drugs, state police said. Bradley Walsh, 50, and Kathleen Grabowski, 47, of Union Township, were identified as suspected narcotics...
wrnjradio.com
2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
7½ Years Without Parole Awaits Twice-Armed NJ Ex-Con Nabbed By Federal Marshals
UPDATE: An Essex County ex-con who rolled the dice and went to trial on drug and weapons charges is now headed to federal prison for more than 7½ years without parole as a result. Teriek Edwards, 44, of Newark, had already been charged by East Orange police with having...
Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park
TEANECK, NJ – Police in Teaneck have apprehended a loiter just west of Overpeck Park this morning. The pup has already been found guilty of being extremely adorable and cute, but now police would like to return the dog to its owner. The dog was found in the area of Teaneck Road and Jasper Avenue early Sunday morning. If you know the owner please have them contact the department at 201-837-2600. The post Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Monticello Man Charged With Using Knife During Domestic Incident, Police Say
A man from the region was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic violence incident. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 6:50 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Monticello. Anthony Ronald Torre, age 30, of Monticello was arrested by Monticello Police after police...
High-speed chase leads to DUI arrest
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man on DUI charges after they say he lead them on a high-speed chase through Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 11:30 p.m. officers saw a car passing multiple vehicles in Swiftwater. Police started to follow the car as it continued […]
