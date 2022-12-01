ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrnjradio.com

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant announces retirement

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker honored Sgt. Atterbury for her exemplary service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on her last day.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
morrisfocus.com

Two Officers Graduated from Morris County Basic Police Class

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Newly Hired Police Officer Brandon Law and Police Officer Sean Coleman recently graduated from the Morris County 99th Basic Police Class. Both Officers will be assigned to the patrol division, where they will begin their Field Training Program. The sworn officers, along with the civilian staff...
Newswatch 16

Monroe County man charged with attempted homicide

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing attempted homicide charges. Troopers say Benjamin Stitt of Cresco went to the state police barracks on Friday to report a shooting. According to troopers, Stitt fired shots at a vehicle along Clarks Road in Price Township. A 38-year-old...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide

PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PIX11

New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
WBRE

More info released in Monroe County deadly crash

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly crash occurred Sunday night in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash that happened on State Route 611 and State Route 715 in Tannersville. Police say […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Electric bill scam: Hackettstown woman scammed out of nearly $1K after sending money to scammer

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A man who posed as a Jersey Central Power and Light representative scammed a Hackettstown woman out of $985.74, police said. A 75-year-old woman received a phone call on Saturday from a person saying he was from Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) and that she owed $492.92 for her electric bill. The victim was told to purchase a money card and she then provide the pin number to the person, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Police: Fair Lawn DWI Pursuit Ends In Paramus Crash

An intoxicated driver crashed in Paramus during a brief Fair Lawn police pursuit, authorities said. Officer Brad Pindyck tried to pull over the Mercedes Benz on Paramus Road after it passed him twice at slow speeds on eastbound Route 4 near Saddle River Road around midnight Saturday, Dec. 3, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
PARAMUS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park

TEANECK, NJ – Police in Teaneck have apprehended a loiter just west of Overpeck Park this morning. The pup has already been found guilty of being extremely adorable and cute, but now police would like to return the dog to its owner. The dog was found in the area of Teaneck Road and Jasper Avenue early Sunday morning.  If you know the owner please have them contact the department at 201-837-2600. The post Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEANECK, NJ
WBRE

High-speed chase leads to DUI arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man on DUI charges after they say he lead them on a high-speed chase through Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 11:30 p.m. officers saw a car passing multiple vehicles in Swiftwater. Police started to follow the car as it continued […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

