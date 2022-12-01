ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach

Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach

Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
CLERMONT, FL
fox13news.com

Florida's gas prices continue to fall, dropping 30 cents in 3 weeks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gas prices in Florida continue to slacken amid global jitters over the demand for oil and an increase in output from U.S. oil refineries. According to data posted by the auto club AAA on Monday, the average gallon of gas in Florida was selling for $3.27 — the lowest since the price was at $3.22 a gallon on Oct. 6, when the state’s month-long gas tax "holiday" began.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

COCOA BEACH : A SCENIC BEAUTY LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Located south of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach, Florida is an oceanfront town with a great beach. It’s also the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which has iconic artifacts and rockets.
WESH

NHC tracking tropical disturbance in central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the central Atlantic. It's located about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders generally northeastward during...
ORLANDO, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
WFLA

Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox13news.com

Affidavit: Brevard County deputy thought gun was unloaded before 'jokingly' shooting twice at fellow deputy

Florida deputy thought gun was unloaded, 'jokingly' shot twice at fellow deputy. A Brevard County deputy who mistakenly shot and killed his roommate and best friend, and a fellow deputy, inside their Florida apartment last weekend believed the gun was unloaded when he "jokingly" pointed it at him and pulled the trigger twice, according to the arrest affidavit.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Visit Tampa Bay anticipates record convention center schedule in 2023

TAMPA, Fla. - There’s a lot of love for the Tampa Bay area, and it attracts millions of visitors each year. Visit Tampa Bay reports a total of 24.6 million visitors in 2021 which resulted in $4.5 billion in visitor spending. "We have set now 19 consecutive monthly records...
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Massive bear gets 'annoyed with flashlight,' breaks fence at Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - A huge bear showed up at a home in Apopka, Florida this week – and apparently got so annoyed with the homeowners it decided to break stuff. Shaneeza Patton sent a video to FOX 35 of a very large bear that was caught on her home security camera on Friday night.
cw34.com

Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
COCOA BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Luxurious Master Suite in Florida, A Relax Place with Ocean Views, One of Vero’s most desirable locations, on the Market for $16,26 Million

3756 Ocean Drive Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 3756 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, Florida, is in one of Vero’s most desirable locations, with a luxurious master suite featuring a spa-like bath, soothing ocean breezes & vibrant sunrises. This coastal estate rises above alluring outdoor living, a captivating pool, and coastal views. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3756 Ocean Drive, please contact Joseph P Schlitt (Phone: 772 – 360 – 6824 ) at Douglas Elliman Florida LLC & Joseph Francis O’Neill (Phone: 918 – 640 -3300) at Keller Williams Realty of VB for full support and perfect service.
VERO BEACH, FL

