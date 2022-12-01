ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Former Trump campaign legal adviser announces challenge to Ronna McDaniel for RNC chair

A former Trump campaign attorney announced on Monday that she would pose a challenge to Ronna McDaniel to head the Republican National Committee citing GOP losses requiring an overhaul of party leadership. Harmeet Dhillon, a California attorney who is also a RNC committee member, made her announcement official to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “Republicans are…
CALIFORNIA STATE

