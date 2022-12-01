Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Rutgers beats No. 10 Indiana for 6th straight time, 63-48
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — With the clock winding down in the final minutes, Rutgers fans didn’t hesitate in letting No. 10 Indiana how they felt about the Hoosiers’ rating. Chants of “Who’s Your Daddy” and “Overrated” were shouted with glee at the Indiana bench after the team...
WISH-TV
December snow has lacked in recent years for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorological winter began last week with the start of December. According to the 1991-2020 climate averages, the month of December brings 6.4″ of snow to Indianapolis. However, in recent years, we have not gotten to that average often. Surprisingly, seven of the last eight Decembers...
WISH-TV
Holcomb to resume public schedule Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb will resume his public schedule on Tuesday after being hospitalized for pneumonia, his office announced Monday. Holcomb was admitted to a hospital Thursday and released Saturday. He has two events scheduled for Tuesday. Holcomb will participate in a fireside chat with Engage Indiana...
WISH-TV
Meet Honorary Kid Captains at Big Ten Championship football game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of the Big 10 Championship football game, four Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital patients will be recognized as Honorary Kid Captains. News 8 spoke to three out of the four. Here’s the lineup:. “Hannah” is 5-years-old. Her parents said when they had her she...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis area hospitals restrict visitors as flu spikes early in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitation to all area hospitals is restricted to people over the age of 18 and only those not showing any signs of the flu. This is the latest attempt to curb a potentially deadly flu season. Indiana University Health, the state’s largest hospital chain, announced Monday...
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
WISH-TV
IMPD stops responding to gunshot detection alerts
INDANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are entering phase six of their gunshot detection test program. The last part of the test period is centered around analyzing the data obtained from the last few months of use, so that means they will no longer be responding to alerts in real time.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis event centers around open, honest, ‘Grown Konversations’
The creator and organizer of “Grown Konversations,” Brandon Jackson, joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss his upcoming event that will cover open, honest and grown conversations about marriage and relationships called, “A Win In 2023: Making Connections For Success”. You’re invited to enjoy...
WISH-TV
Joey Chesnut finished 4th St. Elmo shrimp eating contest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famed competitive eater Joey Chestnut did not get crowned champion at Saturday’s world famous St. Elmo eating competition before the Big 10 Championship game. The Major League Eating website says Geoff Esper won, after eating 16 pounds and 6.4 ounces of shrimp cocktail in eight...
WISH-TV
Martin University offering gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martin University is hosting a free COVID-19 pop-up clinic on Monday and it comes with an incentive. It’s pretty simple: anyone who gets a vaccine will receive a $50 gift card. The coronavirus vaccine and booster are offered free of charge. Clinic organizers say the...
WISH-TV
ISP: Man arrested for causing fatal crash while intoxicated
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An man was arrested in connection with a fatal crash that happened Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Around 4 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP’s assistance investigating an injury crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle near the intersection of State Road 256 and South Dowling Street in Austin, Indiana. Austin is about an hour south of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Officer Noah Shanavez scholarship fund donation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday lieutenant Keith O‘Donnell accepted a check for $500.00 for the Noah Shanavez Scholarship Fund from Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee and the Fraternal Order of Police President Cliff Cole. The scholarship program was set up following the tragic death of Officer Noah Shanavez in...
WISH-TV
Perry Township Schools holds special session to hear concerned parents on redistricting proposal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Perry Township parents voiced their concerns about a district proposal to offset school bus driver recruitment and retention issues by redistricting. The school board announced the special session after parents raised concerns about not having adequate time to review the proposal and provide feedback ahead of the planned Dec. 12 vote.
WISH-TV
NC county announces curfew as nearly 40,000 customers remain without power after 2 substations damaged by gunfire
(CNN) — Authorities have announced a mandatory curfew in a North Carolina county where around 40,000 customers lost power after two power substations were damaged by gunfire Saturday night. The county will implement a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., starting Sunday night, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie...
WISH-TV
As temperatures drop, Wheeler Mission braces for more people
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In November, Wheeler Mission saw between 650 and 700 people needing shelter, that number is up to 800 as the calendar turns to December, and temperatures drop. “We all see it right, cost of eggs, cost of everything, cost of a meal, anywhere you go, that...
WISH-TV
FedEx Supply Chain to close Indianapolis facility, 179 jobs cut
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FedEx Supply Chain has confirmed the closing of their Indianapolis facility, causing 179 jobs to be lost. The first cuts will be in January, and the facility located on 225 Transfer Drive will be closed permanently by the end of June. According to a release, the...
WISH-TV
Hospitals in Marion County begin visitor restrictions due to flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone who wants to visit a hospital in Marion County will need to follow new, temporary restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses. The following rules went into effect Monday and include:. No visitors with symptoms of influenza. No visitors...
WISH-TV
3 firefighters sustain injuries after commercial building fire with partial collapse in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A late night fire to a commercial office building that happened in Columbus has an unknown cause at this time, according to Columbus Fire Department. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Columbus Firefighters responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a report of a commercial building fire after a passerby discovered flames and called 911.
WISH-TV
Overdose Lifeline expands youth drug prevention program as death cases rise
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Deaths from meth and cocaine laced with synthetics have surpassed prescription opioid deaths according to data from the National Institute for Health Care Management. Native Americans are leading growth in meth overdose deaths, and Black people are leading growth in cocaine overdose deaths. Overdose LifeLine is...
