Read full article on original website
Related
crimereads.com
Four Atmospheric Thrillers With Unexpected Settings
As a genre, crime fiction isn’t hurting for evocative settings. From stormy islands to isolated mountain cabins and desolate wintry landscapes, we’ve been plunged into every conceivable environment and invited to explore it through the lens of exciting and thought-provoking stories. Because of this, many authors find themselves...
crimereads.com
Kaira Rouda and Kimberley Belle on Writing Relationship Thrillers
Bestselling thriller authors Kaira Rouda and Kimberly Belle write dark and twisty stories centered around a marriage. Not the happy, loving kinds of marriages they both have in real life, but marriages that are filled with secrets and lies…and murder. The author of THE WIDOW (Thomas & Mercer, Dec....
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “This perfectly paced novel mixes intrigue, drama, and mystery. Each reveal is timed to keep readers glued to the pages, and no character is safe from the others’ lies. With so many appealing factors, this book will be popular with a wide range of patrons.”
9 Reasons That Have Me Obsessed With "One Of Us Is Lying"
The twists and turns never cease to thrill you.
Comments / 0