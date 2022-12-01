Read full article on original website
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
usf.edu
See how these development firms hope to reimagine the Tropicana Field site
Now that the plans have been submitted, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will choose among four development firms that hope to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District and the site of Tropicana Field. In June, Welch announced he was starting over with the process of redeveloping the site after he...
draysbay.com
Rays new stadium proposal would keep them in St. Petersburg. Does anyone care?
The Rays rolled out their latest stadium plan on Friday late afternoon, meeting the final and extended deadline set by St. Petersburg’s Mayor for proposals to redevelop the 86-acre plot that takes up a vast amount of downtown St. Petersburg. Usually moments of new stadium renderings are opportunities for...
hernandosun.com
BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
stpetecatalyst.com
Sirata Beach Resort sells for over $200M
The iconic 13-acre Sirata Beach Resort on St. Pete Beach has sold for $207 million. The Sirata Beach Resort and Conference Center at 5390 Gulf Blvd. sold to an entity connected to the privately-owned, Kentucky-based hotel company Columbia Sussex Corporation. Columbia Sussex has multiple Marriott, Hilton, and Starwood brand hotels...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
21 Best Clearwater Beach Resorts, Florida (2023)
Clearwater Beach is a city in Florida. Known for soft white sand and spectacular views of the Gulf Coast, Clearwater Beach attracts visitors year-round. Wondering if Clearwater Beach is a good place for a family vacation?. The area offers numerous kid-friendly attractions, such as Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as...
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections
Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
usf.edu
Tampa Police Chief O'Connor resigns after probe into golf cart traffic stop
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor resigned Monday after an internal investigation determined she used her “position of authority” to avoid a citation during a traffic stop in November. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, a 25-year veteran of the department, will serve as acting chief while a comprehensive national search...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia
I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
995qyk.com
Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off
Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
usf.edu
A Hurricane Ian debris pile that lingered, and spread some joy
Kathy and David Thomas live in a suburb in northern Sarasota, the kind of neighborhood you’d normally describe as "well-manicured," with tidy, pastel homes and pristine sidewalks. "We have all these beautiful royal palms," said Kathy, pointing to several in her front yard and down the street. Kathy says...
cbs12.com
USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida
VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
usf.edu
Property insurance market is facing multiple challenges ahead of next week's special session
A former state senator who started a petition urging lawmakers to meet this spring to work on fixing Florida’s troubled property insurance market is advocating for reforms from the sidelines ahead of another special session on the issue later next week. “It's the most urgent pocketbook problem facing Florida...
wild941.com
Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup
Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
The Holiday’s Are Here! Order Your Food From One of the Best Italian Markets in Sarasota
With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner it is time to plan your holiday food and catering order! Our choice for the “place to go” is Piccolo Italian Market and Deli in Sarasota. It’s the closest thing to a Brooklyn, New York Deli. New...
speedonthewater.com
Inside Englewood Beach: When Normalcy Means The OPA Worlds
If you’ve ever survived a natural disaster, you wonder when life will be normal again. The basics of survival such as water, food, power and simply having a roof over your head—things you take for granted every day—seem miraculous when they return. Things like roads you can drive to supermarkets that actually have fresh food, without requiring a lifted four-wheel-drive truck and a chainsaw, are blessings you rarely notice until they’re gone.
Tampa rents are actually going down
Overall, Tampa was one of 93 of the nation’s 100 largest cities which witnessed decreased rents this month.
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
