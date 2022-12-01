ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

hernandosun.com

BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville

During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Sirata Beach Resort sells for over $200M

The iconic 13-acre Sirata Beach Resort on St. Pete Beach has sold for $207 million. The Sirata Beach Resort and Conference Center at 5390 Gulf Blvd. sold to an entity connected to the privately-owned, Kentucky-based hotel company Columbia Sussex Corporation. Columbia Sussex has multiple Marriott, Hilton, and Starwood brand hotels...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

21 Best Clearwater Beach Resorts, Florida (2023)

Clearwater Beach is a city in Florida. Known for soft white sand and spectacular views of the Gulf Coast, Clearwater Beach attracts visitors year-round. Wondering if Clearwater Beach is a good place for a family vacation?. The area offers numerous kid-friendly attractions, such as Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as...
CLEARWATER, FL
cltampa.com

The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale

Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections

Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
usf.edu

Tampa Police Chief O'Connor resigns after probe into golf cart traffic stop

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor resigned Monday after an internal investigation determined she used her “position of authority” to avoid a citation during a traffic stop in November. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, a 25-year veteran of the department, will serve as acting chief while a comprehensive national search...
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Colorful Clearwater

Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia

I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off

Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
BRADENTON, FL
usf.edu

A Hurricane Ian debris pile that lingered, and spread some joy

Kathy and David Thomas live in a suburb in northern Sarasota, the kind of neighborhood you’d normally describe as "well-manicured," with tidy, pastel homes and pristine sidewalks. "We have all these beautiful royal palms," said Kathy, pointing to several in her front yard and down the street. Kathy says...
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup

Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
PLANT CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
VENICE, FL
speedonthewater.com

Inside Englewood Beach: When Normalcy Means The OPA Worlds

If you’ve ever survived a natural disaster, you wonder when life will be normal again. The basics of survival such as water, food, power and simply having a roof over your head—things you take for granted every day—seem miraculous when they return. Things like roads you can drive to supermarkets that actually have fresh food, without requiring a lifted four-wheel-drive truck and a chainsaw, are blessings you rarely notice until they’re gone.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Bay News 9

Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
BRADENTON, FL

