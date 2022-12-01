Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 Bill
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party office
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'
The forecast slips back to light rain and quite mild in the extended forecast
Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The forecast appears to place us all in the warm sector. This means our rain chances will be limited tonight through the early overnight, with us seeing most of the action along the physical front well north of the News 3 viewing area. The extended forecast will cool...
Warmer week ahead with a few chances for showers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Grab the umbrella, we have a chance for showers today! It will not rain all day but you may want to keep the umbrella handy, especially if you have plans to travel north of the News 3 viewing area as rain becomes more widespread. A few isolated...
Changes to this year’s ‘Ludy’s Christmas Lights Spectacular’
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For years the “Ludy Christmas Lights Spectacular” has entertained generations of Fountain City residents. It was all put together by, Jerry Ludy, with the help of his family. This display is usually something that is packed with thousands of lights. This year, the spectacular is much smaller. The decision to scale back was mostly due to Jerry’s health concerns and the stress of putting the lights up.
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
Herschel Walker brings rally to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker is brought political rally to Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 1. Walker campaigned steps away from the WRBL studio in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on 13th St. You can watch a replay of Walker’s speech above.
CPD: Shooting investigation on Illges Road underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Road. According to the police department, one person was injured in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
Sunday conversation: Russell County DA-elect Rick Chancey talks about new job
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Rick Chancey will take over as the new Russell County District Attorney on Dec. 16. He succeeds longtime DA Kenneth Davis, who has been in the post for nearly four decades. Chancey has been practicing law in Phenix City for 28 years and talks...
Damage reported in Barbour County following overnight storms
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — There are reports of damage in Barbour County following a night of severe storms, according to the Eufaula Police Department. Minor residential damage was reported in city limits along with scattered damage reported in the county. Eufaula Police say injuries have not been observed as of now. “If you did […]
Actor Dulé Hill weighs in on Georgia U.S. Senate race — and how race plays into it
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Actor Dulé Hill — best known for his roles in “Psyched” and “West Wing” — had an interesting take on race and Georgia politics Tuesday night in Columbus. The 47-year-old Hill made a campaign appearance for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Columbus on Wednesday night. After the rally, WRBL asked Hill […]
Phenix City Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in connection with riverwalk double homicide
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Late Saturday night, Phenix City police released a photo of a man they are calling “a person of interest” in a double homicide earlier in the day. About 2 p.m. on the riverwalk just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus,...
Death investigation underway after man found dead in Valley ditch
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after Valley police located a Salem man dead in a ditch over the weekend. Another person was located at the scene with stabbing injuries. Sunday morning at approximately 12:30 A.M. Valley Police were called to the 1300 block of County Road 196 about shots being fired. […]
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A bank fraud investigation is underway by the LaGrange Police Department after the Troup County School System discovered multiple fraudulent checks deposited across the country. School officials say several fraud checks were deposited between October and November this year, totaling about $250,000. Truist Bank is...
LaGrange Police searching for Criminal Damage incident suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department and Officer Matthew Turner is requesting public assistance in locating suspects involved in a Criminal Damage incident. The incident occurred at the Georgia Harris Ballfields on Monday. If anyone can identify the owners of the vehicles or any individuals in the photos below provided by the police […]
Lanett morning shooting leaves 1 person hospitalized
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a morning shooting on North Lanier Avenue in Lanett, Alabama. According to officials, officers received a report about a person arriving at the city’s fire and EMS state suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police met with the victim,...
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
