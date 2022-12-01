Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For years the “Ludy Christmas Lights Spectacular” has entertained generations of Fountain City residents. It was all put together by, Jerry Ludy, with the help of his family. This display is usually something that is packed with thousands of lights. This year, the spectacular is much smaller. The decision to scale back was mostly due to Jerry’s health concerns and the stress of putting the lights up.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO