ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrbl.com

The forecast slips back to light rain and quite mild in the extended forecast

Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The forecast appears to place us all in the warm sector. This means our rain chances will be limited tonight through the early overnight, with us seeing most of the action along the physical front well north of the News 3 viewing area. The extended forecast will cool...
wrbl.com

Warmer week ahead with a few chances for showers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Grab the umbrella, we have a chance for showers today! It will not rain all day but you may want to keep the umbrella handy, especially if you have plans to travel north of the News 3 viewing area as rain becomes more widespread. A few isolated...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Changes to this year’s ‘Ludy’s Christmas Lights Spectacular’

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For years the “Ludy Christmas Lights Spectacular” has entertained generations of Fountain City residents. It was all put together by, Jerry Ludy, with the help of his family. This display is usually something that is packed with thousands of lights. This year, the spectacular is much smaller. The decision to scale back was mostly due to Jerry’s health concerns and the stress of putting the lights up.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Tow truck driver killed on JR Allen Pkwy in Columbus

UPDATE: The tow truck driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road Friday night. The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Herschel Walker brings rally to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker is brought political rally to Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 1. Walker campaigned steps away from the WRBL studio in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on 13th St. You can watch a replay of Walker’s speech above.
Alabama Now

Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk

The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD: Shooting investigation on Illges Road underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Road. According to the police department, one person was injured in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police continue investigating fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for anyone with information on a fatal hit-and-run to come forward. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 pm., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive. Investigation showed Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. Police say the […]
WRBL News 3

Damage reported in Barbour County following overnight storms

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — There are reports of damage in Barbour County following a night of severe storms, according to the Eufaula Police Department. Minor residential damage was reported in city limits along with scattered damage reported in the county. Eufaula Police say injuries have not been observed as of now. “If you did […]
WRBL News 3

Death investigation underway after man found dead in Valley ditch

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after Valley police located a Salem man dead in a ditch over the weekend. Another person was located at the scene with stabbing injuries. Sunday morning at approximately 12:30 A.M. Valley Police were called to the 1300 block of County Road 196 about shots being fired. […]
WTVM

Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A bank fraud investigation is underway by the LaGrange Police Department after the Troup County School System discovered multiple fraudulent checks deposited across the country. School officials say several fraud checks were deposited between October and November this year, totaling about $250,000. Truist Bank is...
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for Criminal Damage incident suspects

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department and Officer Matthew Turner is requesting public assistance in locating suspects involved in a Criminal Damage incident. The incident occurred at the Georgia Harris Ballfields on Monday. If anyone can identify the owners of the vehicles or any individuals in the photos below provided by the police […]
WTVM

Lanett morning shooting leaves 1 person hospitalized

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a morning shooting on North Lanier Avenue in Lanett, Alabama. According to officials, officers received a report about a person arriving at the city’s fire and EMS state suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police met with the victim,...
LANETT, AL
AL.com

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy